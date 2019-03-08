Free CoderDojo events for kids at Ipswich Library

Young people at a CoderDojo event at Ipswich Library last year. Picture: JULIA HUNTER/SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Suffolk Libraries

Ipswich Library will be running two CoderDojo events this summer to give young people an insight into computers and potential careers.

Again this year local Ipswich digital company IJYI will be supporting Suffolk Library in its aim to give young people access to programming training.

In this fun, social environment young people from ages 7-17 will be able to try out programming and maybe even start their journey into building their coding skills for a future career in the IT sector.

Developers from IJYI will be on hand to help and make this a really engaging event for attendees.

Laura Hood, marketing manager of IJYI, said: "This event is a great first step on the journey into programming for young people. The whole team at IJYI feel really strongly about encouraging young people into the tech sector and this is a great opportunity to come and spend some time with really experienced developers and have a go at programming.

"We had some fantastic feedback about the CoderDojo event last year so come along and see what it's all about."

Library manager Charmaine Osborne added: "At Suffolk Libraries we believe that young people should be able to access the growing use and importance of programming digital technology. Collaborating on a CoderDojo with IJYI is a fantastic opportunity for young people to learn from people working in the field."

Young people will be able to lean about building websites and creating apps or computer games.

The first event will take place on Thursday August 8 and will be followed up by a second event on August 22.

The team at Ipswich Library put on events free but booking is required through the library.