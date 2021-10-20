Is a new tenant lined up to move into Ancient House in Ipswich?

Published: 5:30 AM October 20, 2021

The Ancient House in Ipswich, which has been empty since Lakeland closed in January - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

A new tenant could be in line to take on the Ancient House in Ipswich, following the departure of kitchenware retailer Lakeland.

It is understood that Ipswich Borough Council, which owns the iconic building, is in discussion with a prospective tenant.

However, it is thought to be early days in the negotiations as yet.

Lakeland closed the shop in January, along with three other branches, after a national review of its stores.

The Ancient House has since been empty, but it will be opening its doors during October half-term as a venue for the Spill Festival.

The Grade I listed building, which dates back to the 15th century, is set to host a free Kids Build the Future drop-in event from October 28 to 30.

The event is being organised together with architecture design studio EDRM, and will offer children the chance to design a new play space.

With the help of visual artists, architects and builders, youngsters can design their own base, castle, maze or a future Ipswich.

Before Lakeland's arrival, the building was previously the home of Hatchards bookshop for many years.

It has also long been rumoured that Charles II once hid in the building during the Civil War following the Battle of Worcester.