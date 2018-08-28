Company that creates new flavours and aromas continues its expansion into the US

Treatt lab. Picture: Treatt Archant

Treatt, the Bury St Edmunds-headquartered manufacturer and supplier of innovative ingredient solutions for the flavour, fragrance, beverage and consumer product industries, is reaping the rewards of developing new citrus, tea and sugar reduction products.

Treatt has performed well this year, despite some foreign exchange headwinds.

The company generated revenues of £112.2m in the 12 months to 30 September 2018, up from £101.3m a year earlier.

Pre-tax profits were flat at £11.5m, although adjusted pre-tax profit increased by 8.1 per cent to £12.6m.

In a statement, the group said it had made significant strategic progress in securing funding for its capital investment programmes in the UK and the US through an equity fund raising, and the disposal of its non-core business Earthoil Plantations.

“The $14m US expansion is progressing well, on time and on budget with building work at an advanced stage and is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2019,” it read.

“This will provide much-needed additional manufacturing capacity as well as enhancing the Group’s scientific capabilities in the US.”

Plans for the relocation of the Group’s UK site, from norther Way to Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds, are also said to be progressing well.

“The site will be a purpose-built science-led facility designed to drive growth with domestic and international fast-moving consumer goods companies as well as creating a scalable business for the long term,” the statement said. “We are at the advanced stages of assessing the design options for the facilities we need in order to deliver the best possible value for shareholders.”

All product categories have grown over the past twelve months, with the key growth drivers of citrus, tea and sugar reduction continuing to deliver. The combined impact of foreign exchange movements, fluctuations in raw material prices and some pricing pressure on new business wins has resulted in gross margins falling a little compared with the prior year.

Following the cash inflows from the equity fund raise and disposal of Earthoil, the Group is expected to end the year with a net cash balance of £9m-£10m and an increase in working capital of more than £10m compared with the prior year, most of which relates to an increase in accounts receivable, inventory and some amounts receivable in relation to the disposal of Earthoil. The increase in accounts receivable was partly as a consequence of timing issues and partly related to longer payment terms with a number of larger multi-national customers.

Looking ahead, last year the Board approved a strategic plan to drive the business through to 2022.

“As we enter a key investment phase for the Group, both in terms of our operating capabilities and our people, the Board looks forward to the year ahead and beyond with confidence,” the statement said.