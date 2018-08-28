Partly Cloudy

New deli opens at Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 November 2018

New Dockside Deli at Isaacs. Outside Alex Tiunovs, general manager Bentleys Restaurants Picture: PULKIT KATYAL

New Dockside Deli at Isaacs. Outside Alex Tiunovs, general manager Bentleys Restaurants Picture: PULKIT KATYAL

Archant

The new Dockside Deli is opening on Monday on Ipswich Waterfront, as part of the Isaacs complex on the quayside.

Isaacs on the Quay is promising a dining option with a difference, from November 26, with an eat-in or eat-out menu, from Monday to Friday each week.

Taking the place of the Pizza Al Taglio, Dockside Deli is continuing to serve pizza by the slice – now from 12” bases – and is also offering pasties and sausage rolls, fresh sandwiches, seasonal soups and salads, as well drinks.

Bentleys Restaurants general manager Alex Tiunovs said: “The Dockside Deli is a really exciting extension to the Isaacs offering, allowing us to offer more choice to our own customers, while opening up wider dining opportunities to passers-by, too.

“We’ll be open to cater for breakfast through to late lunch, giving people a convenient stop-off while they’re on their way to work. Customers can choose to eat in or take away and, of course, they will also have the option to take their food next door to Isaacs, where they can also enjoy a drink from the bar. We’re looking forward to welcoming you into the Dockside Deli.”

Since it was purchased in 2004 by Aidan Coughlan, the Isaacs complex of buildings has been developed into a contemporary Waterfront venue with bars, restaurants and a wedding venue within the historic buildings.

