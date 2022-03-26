Log cabin extension planned for Christchurch Park doggy day care
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The disused bowling green at Christchurch Park could be the new home for a doggy day care log cabin, as a community interest company looks to fund space for humans and dogs.
Plans submitted by The Dogs Squad are seeking permission to build a wooden structure on the site of the old upper bowling green to provide a teaching space for volunteers at the dog day care.
Lisa Correll, who runs the organisation, said: "We are growing, which is wonderful.
"We're full of dogs - and as the weather improves we're only expecting to see more - which is why we've put in this application.
"The cabin will give us some human space as well as dog space; space for people to sit inside and eat, to shelter if it's raining, to expand our training sessions.
"It'll be seriously beneficial to our members - canine and human."
The dog day care supports adults with learning disabilities and autism, as well as people who struggle with mental health issues, to run it and learn about conservation.
In two years of business, Lisa and her team have been "overwhelmed by the number of adults with additional needs who have openly expressed the difference to their mental health" after spending the day on site.
The Dogs Squad is seeking help with funding for the cabin, but its application must first be approved by Ipswich Borough Council.
Documents submitted to the planning portal state that the design will "be visually appropriate and sympathetic to the existing structure and will not exceed its height".
The colour and additional decoration will also be in-keeping with the nearby Christchurch Park buildings.
Speaking about the planning process, Lisa said: "I understand and am conscious of the fact that Christchurch Park is a conservation area, and it's a beautiful, beautiful space.
"I love this place and really want our equipment and building to be in symphony with the park, but now it's just a waiting game.
"With the weather as it is this week, I couldn't ask for a better job in better surroundings."