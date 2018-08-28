Dozens of new businesses have taken their first steps

Basepoint Business Centre in Ipswich is celebrating its 10th birthday. Some of the current licensees (clients) at the centre. Orlando Petrini, Wil Sokanovic, Margherita Zagni, Usman Javed, Jane Eaton, Emily Urso, Jessica Liffen, Stuart Ager, Peter Hall, Jonathan Behling, Sam Osbourne, Nick Papworth Picture: ROSS DEAN Archant

Basepoint Business Centre in Ipswich is celebrating ten years of helping businesses taking their first steps.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Basepoint Business Centre at The Havens, Ransomes Europark, the Ipswich venue for courses run by MENTA The Basepoint Business Centre at The Havens, Ransomes Europark, the Ipswich venue for courses run by MENTA

During the decade dozens of new business start-ups have found their first spaces at the Ransomes Europark Centre, before growing and setting out

Centre manager Alison Morrissey has been there for five years.

She said: “We are close to capacity at the moment. We have over 70 units and 65 licensees.

“We just have a few spaces.

“Over the years we have seen people grow and expand within the centre, and when they need bigger and better spaces move into their own premises. There have been dozens of them.

“Basepoint really feels like a community and has a friendly vibe running through it, this is very evident when we hold our regular charity events that are extremely well supported. Over the 10 years we have raised in excess of £100,000 for local causes including AGE UK Suffolk, Cancer Campaign in Suffolk and Solving Kids Cancer.

“This year we have registered with St Elizabeth Hospice to raise £3,000 in 12 months.” The centre was built in 2009 after recognising a need for small to medium offices suitable for start-ups, entrepreneurs and medium sized established businesses. Raising occupancy steadily over the first five years the centre has remained at over 96% full for the past 5 years and continues to flourish.

In 2016 a major refurbishment of the reception and break-out area added a more colourful layout, making it the perfect place for the licensees to hold an informal meeting with clients or visitors, she said.

Basepoint has become an active member of the business community by regularly hosting network events with guest speakers and also attending events held by groups such as MENTA, ISSBA and The Suffolk Chamber of which Alison is a Suffolk Ambassador.

Id you would like more information or to visit the centre contact Alison or Leanne on 01473 722700 or email Ipswich@Basepoint.co.uk.