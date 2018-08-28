Other brands nearby include Toolstation, Home Bargains, Screwfix and Howdens

Parcel company DPD has taken the lease on a large warehouse building at 1 Beardmore Park, Martlesham Heath Business Park. Picture: ANDY HUNT Archant

Parcel delivery brand DPD has taken a 33,000sq ft warehouse unit at Martlesham Heath business park

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parcel delivery brand DPD has taken a 33,000sq ft warehouse unit at Martlesham Heath business park.

Owners Logicor has secured the letting of Unit 1, Beardmore Park, Martlesham Heath to the parcel delivery company.

The warehouse space, totalling 33,000 sq ft, has been taken by the parcel delivery brand on a new five-year lease.

The company joins Home Bargains, Screwfix, Toolstation and Howdens, among others, at Logicor’s 500,000 sq ft Martlesham Heath Business Park.

Gareth Evans UK Portfolio Director at Logicor, said:“This is our first letting to DPD in the UK and I am delighted to welcome them to our multi-let portfolio.”

The Logicor UK multi-let portfolio spans 8 million sq ft. In the UK, Logicor have completed over 150 new leases and renewals so far this year as the commercial market grows.

Elsom Spettigue Associates and Savills are letting agents for Martlesham Heath Business Park. SBH Property Advisers acted for DPD.