Container conversion ‘a difference between life and death’ for homeless

DPL Group from Ipswich has been working on converting a container into a unit for homeless people - Credit: DPL Group

A 40ft container is being transformed into a sleeping space for the homeless in Ipswich ahead of the winter.

Ipswich-based construction company DPL Group recently started working on the container which will provide a sleeping space as well as washing facilities for five people.

The project was initiated by The Bus Shelter Ipswich CIC, an organisation that provides basic needs to those who are homeless, struggling with addiction, or any individual and family going through a challenging period of their life.

DPL Groups managing director, Fran Dinsdale, said: “When we heard about The Bus Shelter Ipswich, we knew it was a charity that we wanted to support.

“In light of the cost-of-living crisis, we want to do anything we can to help those who find themselves vulnerable and homeless.

“We look forward to completing this project in time for winter, and seeing how it has a positive impact on the charity and the wider community”

The company aims to share the progress of the project with the local community over the next few months.

Gareth Brenfield, the co-founder of The Bus Shelter Ipswich CIC, said: “The gift of the converted container from The DPL Group will be such a lifeline for so many.

“For us to be able to provide fast, non-referral, overnight emergency accommodation for anyone facing a night on our streets will make such a difference, and over the winter months could be the difference between life and death.”

DPL Group is especially thankful to Guy Nicholls and Tru7 Group for allowing them to store the container in their yard while they work on the project.

The construction company is now looking for help from local businesses that can provide assistance with underfloor heating, building materials, insulation, flooring and much more.

Mr Dinsdale added: “If anyone would like to get involved with this project, please do get in touch with us.”