Kesgrave Kitchen praised by local MP after 'fantastic' transformation

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:25 AM May 15, 2021   
Emma and Chris Sciortino, owners of Kesgrave Kitchen, in front of their new coffee van.

Emma and Chris Sciortino, owners of Kesgrave Kitchen, in front of their new coffee van - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk MP has praised the "fantastic" transformation of local cafe Kesgrave Kitchen after it was taken over by a young couple.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter visited the cafe in Main Road on Friday, to see the new outdoor seating area and meet owners Chris and Emma Sciortino.

Dr Dan Poulter visited Emma and Chris Sciortino, owners of Kesgrave Kitchen, to talk about their success

Dr Dan Poulter visited Kesgrave Kitchen to talk about their success - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The couple took on the popular breakfast spot in January 2020, before completing a renovation in October.

Aside from classic cooked breakfasts, the family also offer avocado bagels, French toast and pancakes.

A selection of hot drinks on offer from Kesgrave Kitchen's new coffee van

A selection of hot drinks on offer from Kesgrave Kitchen's new coffee van - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dr Poulter said: "It was fantastic, it is always great to see a business doing well.

"They have put together a great menu and it is fantastic to see so many people enjoying what they have to offer now they have reopened.

"It is great to see that even with the pandemic, a great, young couple have been able to take on a business and make a real success of it."

Dr Dan Poulter MP, Emma and Chris Sciortino, and Kesgrave councillor Stuart Lawson

Dr Dan Poulter MP, Emma and Chris Sciortino, and Kesgrave councillor Stuart Lawson - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


