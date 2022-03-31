Business supports Suffolk Pride with drag night

An Ipswich business is preparing to mark six months of trading with a drag night event in support of Suffolk Pride.

Taking place at Geek Retreat in Upper Brook Street, the event will feature Suffolk drag star Sirena Hart.

Sharon Lockhart, one of the owners at Geek Retreat, said:" We have wanted to do an event to support Suffolk Pride and the LGBTQ + community. Our own child is non-binary so it is very close to our hearts."

Sirena will host the event and co-owner Rob Harden will attend the event in drag if he receives 50 sponsorships donating a minimum of £1.

Sharon added: "The event is on our six month anniversary of opening.

"Rob is doing an additional promotion in support of his child.

"He is doing this with the greatest respect for the art of drag and we have a volunteer who is a professional makeup artist who has offered to help along with the other drag artists."

Earlier in the day, Geek Retreat will hold a Pokémon Party between 11am to 2pm, cosplay between 3pm to 6pm and Dungeons and Drag Queens from 8pm to 11.30pm.

The event is £10 per person and will take place on April 23.