'Vibrant' fashion boutique opens in town centre

The owner of a new fashion boutique is aiming to offer women the perfect outfit for any occasion without having to travel out of town.

Dovile Marozaite has opened Dress & Impress Boutique on St Nicholas Street with many of the clothes inspired by the fashions in Italy and Turkey.

Dovile, who originally comes from Lithuania, said that in her shop, she wanted to offer customers “different” clothes than in any other local boutique.

Dovile Marozaite, owner of Dress & Impress in St Nicholas Street. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said that her boutique offers "very vibrant and colourful clothes".

Dovile emphasises that everybody, from young girls to mature women will find something that will catch their eye.

Italian and middle Europe style dresses, tops, shoes and handbags already attracted many shoppers who fell in love in the mixture of elegance and vibrant colours.

The 34-year-old owner said: “We’re getting great feedback from our customers.

“Everyone is excited that finally something new has opened in St Nicholas Street, one of the most popular streets in Ipswich.

“People love that we bring in something different to the town, because all the shops that are opening up jump into a similar type of clothing and accessories.

“We definitely offer women something different.”

Dovile, who works for public health at Suffolk County Council, has been dreaming about her own boutique for many years.

She said: “All the other shops in Ipswich have been closing down and every time I met with my girlfriends we said that we struggle to find some decent clothes in the town.

“We would have to go to London, Cambridge or other cities to find clothes for special occasions.

“It kept pushing me towards opening Dress & Impress Boutique for the last couple of years.”

The Ipswich resident travelled to Italy and Turkey to find the best clothes for her shop.

Dovile said that fashion for her is about “creating yourself with different bits and pieces”.

“Fashion can be anything, as long as you find yourself in it. It is a very individual thing,” she added.