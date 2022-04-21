Historic mill prepares for classic and vintage car show

Vintage and classic vehicle lovers are set to descend on Kersey Mill this weekend with hundreds of vehicles expected to be on display.

Visitors to the free Drive It Day event will have the chance to view the vehicles, tour the historic water mill, as well as enjoy the gardens and grounds.

The exhibition also includes steam cars, sports cars and action motion cars which have appeared in films.

Classic & vintage car show - Credit: Alison de Lara-Bell

Alison de Lara-Bell, the landlord of Kersey Mill, said: “We are hosts to large car groups who turn up in their drives, along with the single prestige and classic cars. We have had some arrive in car boxes, it's very special. This year we are expecting a very large number of cars, from Minis to Morgans and so much more.”

Ms de Lara-Bell added: “Last year's event was a record year with over 300 cars being exhibited.

"We had over 1,500 visitors that year too. The atmosphere is quite something, with the groups revving and roaring down the drive one after the other. Some of the car groups have up to 50 cars.”

Classic & vintage car show - Credit: Alison de Lara-Bell

The event will take place on Sunday, April 24, from 10am with free entry for all and no bookings is required.

Dogs are also welcomed within the beautiful gardens and grounds of Kersey Mill.

Classic & vintage car show - Credit: Alison de Lara-Bell

The Miller’s Kitchen will serve refreshments, bacon rolls, cakes and BBQ treats.

The national event called One Thousand Mile Trial has been organised in various locations every year since 1900. The exhibition used to prove the viability of the new invention, such as a motor car.

Classic & vintage car show - Credit: Alison de Lara-Bell

Thousand Mile Trial started in London and then followed the route to, among others, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester. For the last six years people living in and around Ipswich have enjoyed the classic & vintage car show.

Kersey Mill hosted their first Drive It Day gathering in 2016 and quickly become recognised as a popular venue for vintage and classic car meets.

The event also marks the start of the season for prestige and vintage car motorists.

Kersey Mill area - Credit: Alison de Lara-Bell



