Business podcast show on ‘Shout About Suffolk’, a new venture to support start ups in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:24 31 December 2018

Toby Durrant, Jessica Hill and Paddy Bishopp in the EADT newsroom

Toby Durrant, Jessica Hill and Paddy Bishopp in the EADT newsroom

Archant

Jessica Hill chats with two of Suffolk’s most successful entrepreneurs - Paddy Bishopp, the co-founder of the coffee company Paddy & Scott’s, and Toby Durrant, who helped form PicassoHR after a successful career as a stockbroker. The pair are about to launch their new start up lab, Shout About Suffolk, to nurture the next generation of start up companies in Suffolk.

Most read

Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

Video ‘Daddy, please come home’ – Emotional family appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Hundreds of homes lie vacant in Ipswich despite UK shortage

For Sale

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Restaurants are being hit by a ‘perfect storm’ warns boss of one of Suffolk’s leading hotel and restaurant brands

Paul Milsom of Milsom Hotels

‘Nighthawk’ metal detectorists in police sights

Beautiful sunset

Police swoop on bus station over reports of 'man with axe'

'Daddy, please come home' – Emotional family appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Hundreds of homes lie vacant in Ipswich despite UK shortage

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Restaurants are being hit by a 'perfect storm' warns boss of one of Suffolk's leading hotel and restaurant brands

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Emotional family appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Nine top shows at theatres in Suffolk and north Essex in 2019

Peter Andre is coming to the Ipswich Regent in February. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Business podcast show on ‘Shout About Suffolk’, a new venture to support start ups in Suffolk

Toby Durrant, Jessica Hill and Paddy Bishopp in the EADT newsroom

‘Jonas wants to keep his eye open for something else’ – Lambert on Knudsen future

Unused substitute Jonas Knudsen waves to the travelling fans after the defeat at Middlesbrough. Picture: Pagepix

‘The worst thing anyone has ever said to me? Your cancer has come back,’ by The Complete Guide to Breast Cancer author, Dr Liz O’Riordan

Dr Liz O'Riordan PHOTO: RUSSELL SACH
