Business podcast show on ‘Shout About Suffolk’, a new venture to support start ups in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 17:24 31 December 2018
Jessica Hill
Toby Durrant, Jessica Hill and Paddy Bishopp in the EADT newsroom
Archant
Jessica Hill chats with two of Suffolk’s most successful entrepreneurs - Paddy Bishopp, the co-founder of the coffee company Paddy & Scott’s, and Toby Durrant, who helped form PicassoHR after a successful career as a stockbroker. The pair are about to launch their new start up lab, Shout About Suffolk, to nurture the next generation of start up companies in Suffolk.