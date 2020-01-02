E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Earl Kitchener to stay open days after announcing its closure

PUBLISHED: 16:33 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 02 January 2020

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said the pub will remain open Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said the pub will remain open Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

STEVE WARDLEY

A popular Ipswich pub which announced its closure in the new year has announced it will remain open.

The Earl Kitchener pub in Ipswich. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThe Earl Kitchener pub in Ipswich. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The news comes just days after the Earl Kitchener pub in Hadleigh Road announced its closure on Sunday, December 29, blaming a decline in Saturday night trade and pub culture as reasons for its shutdown.

You may also want to watch:

It has also faced legal backlash from the council over a series of outdoor events alongside the Ed Sheeran concerts at Chantry Park.

MORE: Landlord's dismay as community pub due to close

In a Facebook post on January 2 - the day it was due to close - landlord Steve Wardley, 58, announced: "As for now after discussions the Earl Kitchener will continue trading as normal. Thank you for your support."

The news will please YouTube fans, with the pub's Sunday league "Kitchener Taverners" making their name nationwide on the platform, boasting more than 11,000 subscribers.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Earl Kitchener to stay open days after announcing its closure

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said the pub will remain open Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

MPs keep Copdock Mill upgrade at top of government agenda

Suffolk's seven Conservative MPs are to keep up pressure for a rebuilding of the Copdock Mill junction and other parts of the A14. Back row: James Cartlidge, Dr Dan Poulter and Peter Aldous. Front row: Dr Therese Coffey, Tom Hunt, Matt Hancock and Jo Churchill. Picture: ELAINE BRYCE

Milsoms reveals plans for major new extension at Kesgrave Hall

Plans have been revealed for the Kesgrave Milsoms expansion of a new hotel of 27 bedrooms, as shown in this picture of what the proposed site will look like. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries from car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: ANDY ADAMSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists