Earl Kitchener to stay open days after announcing its closure

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said the pub will remain open Picture: STEVE WARDLEY STEVE WARDLEY

A popular Ipswich pub which announced its closure in the new year has announced it will remain open.

The Earl Kitchener pub in Ipswich. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The Earl Kitchener pub in Ipswich. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The news comes just days after the Earl Kitchener pub in Hadleigh Road announced its closure on Sunday, December 29, blaming a decline in Saturday night trade and pub culture as reasons for its shutdown.

It has also faced legal backlash from the council over a series of outdoor events alongside the Ed Sheeran concerts at Chantry Park.

In a Facebook post on January 2 - the day it was due to close - landlord Steve Wardley, 58, announced: "As for now after discussions the Earl Kitchener will continue trading as normal. Thank you for your support."

The news will please YouTube fans, with the pub's Sunday league "Kitchener Taverners" making their name nationwide on the platform, boasting more than 11,000 subscribers.