New gymnastics centre in Ipswich gets almost 300 sign-ups in opening month

Tom Cann

Published: 1:54 PM October 14, 2022
A new gymnastics centre has opened in Ipswich

A new gymnastics centre has opened in Ipswich - Credit: East Anglia Gymnastics

A new gymnastics centre has opened in Ipswich, gaining almost 300 sign-ups in just a month.

East Anglia Gymnastics opened its doors in Ipswich on September 12, and has already had "loads of attention".

The Ipswich branch is the fifth addition to EA Gymnastics' portfolio, along with Lowestoft, Leiston, Great Yarmouth and Thetford, with hopes of opening more towards London.

Inside EA Gymnastics in Ipswich

Inside EA Gymnastics in Ipswich - Credit: Keenan Hilton

Keenan Hilton, head coach at EA Gymnastics, Ipswich, said: "We've done really well actually, and had loads of interest.

"Everyone's first session when they come in is a free trial, just to see whether they enjoy the gymnastics, because we don't want them to pay and then not enjoy it.

"With this, we have had a lot of interest, and a lot of children have signed up which is great to get them into gymnastics, we are heading close to 300 members already."

Keenan Hilton, head coach at East Anglia Gymnastics, Ipswich

Keenan Hilton, head coach at East Anglia Gymnastics, Ipswich - Credit: East Anglia Gymnastics

The 22-year-old, who used to represent Ireland in gymnastics, has been coaching for five years after injuring his back, having to stop competing.

The gym is equipped with bars, a floor vault, balance beam, a tumble track and pommel horses.

Keenan continued: "It is a nice small, modern area. It has everything that we need to have in there."

Inside EA Gymnastics in Ipswich

Inside EA Gymnastics in Ipswich - Credit: Keenan Hilton

Keenan comes from a family of gymnasts, with his little sister, Halle, who currently represents Ireland and later this month will compete at the World Gymnastics Championships.

EA Gymnastics have people on their books from as young as two-years-old, teaching beginner, intermediate and advanced classes.

Keenan added: "There is only a handful of places in our area that can offer a high level of coaching and from doing gymnastics myself as a high level, I want to pass it all on to our gymnasts here at EAG.

Left to right, Kiah, Molly and Alyssa.

Left to right, Kiah, Molly and Alyssa. - Credit: East Anglia Gymnastics

"What we offer is prioritised to making sure all gymnasts have fun and enjoy the sport and to get more eyes involved in the sport.

"We are trying to help the community in Ipswich, and feel this is the best way."

The gymnastics centre is situated inside Tru Gym in Ipswich, on Ranelagh Road.

Inside EA Gymnastics in Ipswich

Inside EA Gymnastics in Ipswich - Credit: Keenan Hilton

