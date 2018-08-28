Partly Cloudy

Sharing airport’s plans for growth

PUBLISHED: 14:23 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:23 30 November 2018

London Stansted Airport held a travel show for travel agents and buyers in the business community, at the University Arms, Cambridge on Wednesday. Stansted CCO Aboudy Nasser and the FA Cup Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT



Archant

Travel agents from across the East of England gathered in Cambridge, to meet airlines and to hear about Stansted Airport’s ambitious development plans.

London Stansted Airport held a travel show for regional travel agents and buyers in the business community, at the University Arms, Cambridge on Wednesday. Guests checking in to the event. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORTLondon Stansted Airport held a travel show for regional travel agents and buyers in the business community, at the University Arms, Cambridge on Wednesday. Guests checking in to the event. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

The second London Stansted Airport Travel Show, held at the newly refurbished University Arms in Cambridge, brought together travel agents, buyers, airlines and destination representatives. The event showcased the airport’s 200 global routes and offered the chance to discuss corporate airport packages.

Exhibitors included easyJet, Air Corsica, British Airways, Ryanair and Emirates – who along the Emirates FA Cup to display on their stand.

Neringa Öhrström, London Stansted head of marketing said: “Agents in the region are so important to us. We wanted to take the opportunity not only to share our exciting growth plans and our vision of a pioneering, technology-led airport experience for passengers, but also to thank them, and our airlines, for their involvement with the impressive airport growth we seen over the past year.”

Chief commercial officer Aboudy Nasser shared an exclusive look at the latest design plans for the new Arrivals Terminal to be built and talked about a new era of putting the passenger experience at the heart of everything the airport does.

Guests also heard from speaker Graham Bell, former Olympic skier and BBC presenter, who talked about his motivations to succeed and his global travels through his downhill skiing career. A caricaturist also created personalised Christmas baubles for guests.

Lisa Sanders, travel manager for Godolphin horse racing company, said: “I came to the show today because a lot of our employees and our horses travel through Stansted so it’s a very important airport to us… It is 40 minutes from our operation so that’s vitally important. It’s efficient and our preferred carrier Emirates flies in and out of Stansted now which is just brilliant for us as well.

“Learning about the new developments at Stansted is very important to us and I’m very pleased to hear about the expansion and the new developments coming up in the future.”

Mark Wilkinson from the Business Development team at easyJet said: “We were invited today as we have a very big interest at Stansted Airport. What we’re looking forward to in the future is really strengthening the partnership that we already have with London Stansted Airport and with [its] expansion plans we’re really excited to see what this will bring in the future.”

