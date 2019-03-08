Redundancies confirmed at Co-op's Ipswich distribution centre

Byline: Rachel Edge

A number of redundancies have been confirmed at the East of England's Ipswich distribution centre as the firm readies to shut down the site.

An artist impression of what the new retail park at Boss Hall could look like. Picture: DAVID CLARKE ASSOCIATES

The company was given the go-ahead to transform the space at Boss Hall Business Park into new retail and leisure units when it closes the facility in October.

Earlier this year the supermarket chain revealed it would be closing the distribution centre as it fully joins the national group's supply chain.

There are 151 people currently working at the site but it is not yet known how many have taken redundancy - with options of redeployment and transfers also being offered by the group.

An East of England Co-op spokeswoman said: "We have spoken individually with all colleagues affected, and our trade union partners, to explore individual options including redeployment and redundancy.

Boss Hall Business Park Plans to redevelop former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich. Oct 2018

"Whilst a number of redundancies have been confirmed, we are still in conversation with colleagues who have expressed an interest in either transferring to the Co-op Group distribution operation or redeploying to another role within the East of England Co-op.

"We will continue to have regular correspondence with our Boss Hall colleagues in the lead up to the closure of our Distribution Centre in October of this year."

Work on the designs for the new retail and leisure facilities is under way and it is believed the development could create up to 170 jobs for Ipswich.

Boss Hall Business Park Plans to redevelop former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich. Oct 2018

The land at the site previously occupied by the former Dairy Crest factory, which was already been knocked down after being empty since 2012, will also be part of the redevelopment.

Speaking last month when approval was granted, Co-op joint chief executive Nick Denny praised Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee for giving the green light.

"It's a really important site that's going to create employment, and that's something we want to see happen," he said.

"We are delighted the planning committee voted in favour of it and it shows the strength of our work with the borough.

"Rather than having redundant buildings sitting there with the associated problems, what we are going to be doing is creating new buildings, employment opportunities and a better environment."