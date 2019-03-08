E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Redundancies confirmed at Co-op's Ipswich distribution centre

PUBLISHED: 15:04 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 21 August 2019

Boss Hall Business Park. Byline: Rachel Edge

Boss Hall Business Park. Byline: Rachel Edge

Archant

A number of redundancies have been confirmed at the East of England's Ipswich distribution centre as the firm readies to shut down the site.

An artist impression of what the new retail park at Boss Hall could look like. Picture: DAVID CLARKE ASSOCIATESAn artist impression of what the new retail park at Boss Hall could look like. Picture: DAVID CLARKE ASSOCIATES

The company was given the go-ahead to transform the space at Boss Hall Business Park into new retail and leisure units when it closes the facility in October.

MORE: 'Bonkers' wedding boss quits store after nearly 25 years

Earlier this year the supermarket chain revealed it would be closing the distribution centre as it fully joins the national group's supply chain.

There are 151 people currently working at the site but it is not yet known how many have taken redundancy - with options of redeployment and transfers also being offered by the group.

An East of England Co-op spokeswoman said: "We have spoken individually with all colleagues affected, and our trade union partners, to explore individual options including redeployment and redundancy.

Boss Hall Business Park Plans to redevelop former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich. Oct 2018 Byline: Rachel EdgeBoss Hall Business Park Plans to redevelop former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich. Oct 2018 Byline: Rachel Edge

"Whilst a number of redundancies have been confirmed, we are still in conversation with colleagues who have expressed an interest in either transferring to the Co-op Group distribution operation or redeploying to another role within the East of England Co-op.

You may also want to watch:

"We will continue to have regular correspondence with our Boss Hall colleagues in the lead up to the closure of our Distribution Centre in October of this year."

Work on the designs for the new retail and leisure facilities is under way and it is believed the development could create up to 170 jobs for Ipswich.

Boss Hall Business Park Plans to redevelop former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich. Oct 2018 Byline: Rachel EdgeBoss Hall Business Park Plans to redevelop former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich. Oct 2018 Byline: Rachel Edge

The land at the site previously occupied by the former Dairy Crest factory, which was already been knocked down after being empty since 2012, will also be part of the redevelopment.

Speaking last month when approval was granted, Co-op joint chief executive Nick Denny praised Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee for giving the green light.

"It's a really important site that's going to create employment, and that's something we want to see happen," he said.

"We are delighted the planning committee voted in favour of it and it shows the strength of our work with the borough.

"Rather than having redundant buildings sitting there with the associated problems, what we are going to be doing is creating new buildings, employment opportunities and a better environment."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Carer drained £17k from account of 94-year-old woman with dementia

Daniel Burton was employed as a carer at Deben View care home, in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Ed Sheeran spotted cheering on Town at Portman Road

Ed Sheeran celebrates James Norwood's goal to level the score at 1-1. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video 'Callous' care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Ipswich's Willis offers parking to Ed Sheeran fans heading to Chantry Park

Willis is opening its car park for Ed Sheeran fans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Carer drained £17k from account of 94-year-old woman with dementia

Daniel Burton was employed as a carer at Deben View care home, in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Carer drained £17k from account of 94-year-old woman with dementia

Daniel Burton was employed as a carer at Deben View care home, in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Danny King: Under pressure, but Witches are in a good place

Danny King (blue helmet) and Richard Lawson getting the better of Rohan Tungate the last time Ipswich and Peterborough met earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Launch of £6.1m recyclable food packaging facility set to create 50 jobs

Aegg Creative Packaging’s new warehouse at Eye to be opened later in 2019 Picture: AEGG

Nino Severino: Social media can make people feel like failures – it’s toxic to mental health

Social media is a dominant force in many people's lives - and Nino Severino fears it is having a negative impact on mental health
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists