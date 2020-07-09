Co-op gives £22,500 cash boost to food banks as more families struggle

East Anglia’s largest independent retail chain has given a new boost to food banks across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex as fears grow that the economic downturn will hit more families.

The retailer – which has 230 branches across the counties – has donated £22,500 in addition to a £55k donation in April to be shared among 24 food banks supporting local families facing food poverty during lockdown.

The new donation follows East of England Co-op’s Summer Foodbank Summit on June 29.

Joint chief executive Niall O’Keeffe said the need for food banks is predicted to rise due to the economic turmoil unleashed by the coronavirus crisis.

“This crisis has created an unprecedented situation and placed enormous strain on food banks as they try to cope with an intense, prolonged period of surge in demand against a backdrop of huge logistical challenges,” he said.

“As a local community retailer, we want to do as much as possible to support these amazing groups, whose dedication and commitment never wavers and ensures that vulnerable members of our community can put food on their table and not go without.”