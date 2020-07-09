E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Co-op gives £22,500 cash boost to food banks as more families struggle

PUBLISHED: 10:32 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 09 July 2020

The East of England Co-op has given more money to food banks amid fears that food poverty will rise Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

The East of England Co-op has given more money to food banks amid fears that food poverty will rise Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Archant

East Anglia’s largest independent retail chain has given a new boost to food banks across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex as fears grow that the economic downturn will hit more families.

The retailer – which has 230 branches across the counties – has donated £22,500 in addition to a £55k donation in April to be shared among 24 food banks supporting local families facing food poverty during lockdown.

The new donation follows East of England Co-op’s Summer Foodbank Summit on June 29.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Burger King could be forced to shut one tenth of UK outlets, boss warns

Joint chief executive Niall O’Keeffe said the need for food banks is predicted to rise due to the economic turmoil unleashed by the coronavirus crisis.

“This crisis has created an unprecedented situation and placed enormous strain on food banks as they try to cope with an intense, prolonged period of surge in demand against a backdrop of huge logistical challenges,” he said.

“As a local community retailer, we want to do as much as possible to support these amazing groups, whose dedication and commitment never wavers and ensures that vulnerable members of our community can put food on their table and not go without.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

3ft-long snake found by workers at building site

A 3ft long snake was discovered by builders on a construction site in Manningtree. Picture: RSPCA

Co-op gives £22,500 cash boost to food banks as more families struggle

The East of England Co-op has given more money to food banks amid fears that food poverty will rise Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues target Wyke set to stay at Sunderland

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has been linked with Ipswich Town

Tributes pour in for Ipswich Town legend Philip Hope-Cobbold

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich Town director Philip Hope-Cobbold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burger King could be forced to shut one in 10 restaurants

A woman in a mask walks past a Burger King store during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN