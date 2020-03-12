E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Retail chain postpones annual celebration of local food producers amid virus fears

PUBLISHED: 16:19 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 12 March 2020

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive of East of England Co-op Picture: GREGG BROWN

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive of East of England Co-op Picture: GREGG BROWN

A great annual gathering of Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex food and drink producers has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus crisis after it was postponed to a later date.

East of England Co-op bosses said they felt it would be 'irresponsible' to proceed with its Supplier Supper - due to be held on Thursday, March 19, at Wherstead Park, near Ipswich - in light of the developing situation.

Joint chief executive Roger Grosvenor has written to guests to inform them of the bad news about the much-anticipated annual bash - which culminates in the crowning its Producer of the Year.

MORE - Boost for region's food producers as they reap rewards from European trade show

'Given the developing situation with Coronavirus, we have decided to postpone this year's Supplier Supper,' he explained.

'Many businesses are taking steps to limit large gatherings, and we feel it would be irresponsible to continue with the event in light of recent developments.

'At the supper we intended to announce a new approach for our annual Producer of the Year Awards, which will be held during this year's Sourced Locally Fortnight. We will share more details on this approach with you soon.

'As part of this we hope to reorganise the supplier supper at some stage in the summer, which will be an opportunity to present these new awards, and also celebrate our achievements for 2020 so far.'

The retail chain's Sourced Locally initiative - which promotes local food and drink - has been a runaway success since it started in 2007.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Police dog unit swarm Ipswich street after concern for safety

A large police presence was seen in Newton Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Police dog unit swarm Ipswich street after concern for safety

A large police presence was seen in Newton Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich Borough Council HQ

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

Number of coronavirus cases stays the same in East of England

The latest coronavirus figures have been issued Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police cleared over chase crash which left boy with life-changing injuries

Police at the scene in Goring Road, Ipswich Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Bottle-brandishing club goer spat at manager and assaulted police officers

The Grand nightclub in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

Court hears man’s claims of torture at hands of gang

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24