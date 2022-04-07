Unit 17 confirms closure 'due to circumstances beyond control'

A popular Ipswich nightlife venue will be closing on Easter Sunday after 23 years in the town centre.

The operators of Unit 17, in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, have confirmed that the club will be closing down, following consultations with the 27 staff directly employed.

A further 20 freelance jobs, including DJs and security staff, are also affected by the closure.

Farewell events will be taking place over the Easter weekend, with a last dance on April 17, for which tickets are currently available.

A spokesman for REKOM UK, which runs Unit 17, said: "This is not a decision we have taken lightly; we don't want to close but due to circumstances beyond our control have no choice but to do so.

"Unit 17 is a fantastic club which has not only provided many fun-filled nights for young adults in the town and surrounding areas, but as an anchor venue and footfall driver has been a key component of Ipswich's night-time economy, supporting local pubs, bars, restaurants and retail outlets.

"We would like to thank our employees who work so hard and who have been through so much with the pandemic and are truly sorry we can't keep the club going.

"We would also like to thank the hundreds and thousands of guests who have supported us over the years and helped create so many happy memories.

"We plan to go out with a bang over the Easter weekend and hope all our loyal customers will join us for one last dance on Sunday 17 April as we say farewell to Unit 17 and clubbing as we know it in Ipswich."

The site has been a nightclub since 1999, when it was first Liquid and then Liquid & Envy.

After a £650,000 refurbishment in 2015, the Unit 17 branding was adopted and a string of famous faces from soaps and reality TV have made appearances over the years.

Plans were submitted last month to convert the venue into an indoor inflatable park, boasting inflatable climbing walls, assault courses, slides, ball pits and trampolines.