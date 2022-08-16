New live-streaming centre opens after receiving £25k funding

Ivan Cutting and Iain Dunnett, opening of the Eastern Angles Centre - Credit: Eastern Angles Theatre Company / Archant

A Suffolk theatre company has opened a new centre with live streaming facilities after receiving £25,000 from the Covid recovery scheme.

The grant from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership helped the Eastern Angles Theatre Company to refurbish and install the digital equipment at its new multi-purpose centre.

The theatre, which opened in 2021 during the pandemic, is an art and heritage community hub for west Ipswich that aims to present regional stories on the big stage.

The big opening of the Eastern Angles Centre - Credit: Eastern Angles Theatre Company

The organisation focuses on new writing, new audiences and the development of new talents.

The Eastern Angles Theatre Company building was previously a primary school, a drama centre and the Suffolk Records Office.

Ivan Cutting, the artistic director of the Eastern Angles Centre, said: "We started moving in just as the pandemic hit and so had to bide our time for the Records Office to move out with both of our staff under severe restrictions of movement, attendance and health.

Ivan Cutting, artistic director and founder of Eastern Angles Theatre Company - Credit: Archant

“We are now opening up a building to our local community with various activities like Homework Club, Digital Drop In, Ipswich Reggae Choir, and our current Summer Holiday Club.

“It’s great to see a place that was previously very secluded come alive and literally fling the doors and windows open."

The grand opening of the live-streaming centre was highlighted by Streets Alive, a free street theatre project that tours Suffolk towns and playgrounds throughout the summer.

The big opening of the Eastern Angles Centre - Credit: Eastern Angles Theatre Company

After the show, guests were given a tour of the facilities and an exhibition looking at the past, present and future of the building.

The development of the Eastern Angles Centre has been made possible by a 100-year lease from Suffolk County Council, as well as the support from New Anglia LEP and Ipswich Borough Council.

Iain Dunnett, the senior coordinator for the Growing Places Fund, said: “The Eastern Angles Theatre Company have made further improvements to their Eastern Angles Centre in Ipswich with support from the LEP through the Business Resilience and Recovery Fund.

Iain Dunnett, the senior coordinator for the Growing Places Fund - Credit: Archant

“They have improved facilities for performance at the Sir John Mills Theatre, increased facilities for community involvement and improved back-office support for their well-regarded performances that tour across East Anglia.”