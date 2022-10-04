Sisters ready to open eco-friendly hair salon

A new hair salon will open soon on Wherstead Road, Ipswich - Credit: Tom Cann

A new hair salon will open its doors in Ipswich offering tailored one-to-one sessions.

Laguna Locks will open on Wherstead Road later this week, with two sisters owning and running the salon, for their first business venture together.

Sisters Nancy Shilton and Aimee Dines-Davey created the company as neither were enjoying their current situation of working for other people or the feeling of being lonely working from home.

Aimee, 48, is an optician and a care home activities coordinator, while Nancy has been hairdressing since she was 16, but didn't enjoy working at different salons.

Nancy said: "We conjured this idea up, and have done it together and put our skills together.

"We are really looking forward to it. We really believe in it."

The sisters aren't worried about the cost-of-living crisis, as Nancy saw over lockdown, that hairdressers are still desired, saying she has "never really struggled to find customers."

Aimee and Nancy have said that they are different to other salons out there, saying: "We can offer one-to-one services, because we're quite small, it will be a lot more private, calm and quiet.

"We can also offer hairdressing services that maybe take longer than a salon would offer, such as a colouring service that could take four or five hours.

"A lot of hairdressers would say, this is the quickest, cheapest, easiest way of doing something, but that isn't always what the customer wants.

"We can give people exactly what they want."

The pair, who grew up in Leiston, have also focused on their salon becoming an eco-salon.

Aimee said: "We've worked hard to try and get certified and meet the certain criteria.

"It's a lot about what light bulbs we've got, electricity and water usage, how we use our towels, what products we use."

Nancy said: "The hairdressing industry is one of the least environmentally friendly industries out there, so we wanted to make sure we were different."

The pair have said they have already almost booked out all of October from when they open in the next few days, and will operate on an appointment only basis.