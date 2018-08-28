The international political research organisation that has been based in Colchester for almost 50 years

Mackman Secures Tender with ECPR L-R: James Royce – Technical Director, Mackman; Kate Hawkins – Marketing, ECPR; Rebecca Gethen – Communications Manager, ECPR; Martin Bull – Director, ECPR; Paul Mackman – Managing Director, Picture: Mackman Archant

Colchester-based scholarly association, the European Consortium for Political Research (ECPR), has chosen a Sudbury agency to support the commemoration of its 50-year anniversary in 2020.

The ECPR is an international organisation that represents academics and universities worldwide in the study and teaching of politics and international relations, encouraging training, research and cross-national co-operation among political science scholars.

Rebecca Gethen, Communications Manager at ehe ECPR said: “The ECPR is an international association, serving a global community of academics, but it has a close and enduring connection to Colchester and the surrounding area. It was therefore important to us to work with a local agency on this high-profile project.”

Mackman is a full-service branding and marketing agency based in Sudbury, on the Essex Suffolk border.

The ECPR was established at the University of Essex in 1970 by a small group of scholars who aimed to create a joined-up approach to the study of politics and political institutions across Europe and develop the academic discipline of political science.

The ECPR has been based in Colchester since it was established in 1970 at the University of Essex. In 2014, the ECPR moved to its own headquarters at Harbour House on Hythe Quay, just a mile from its original home.