The open-air bar less than a mile from Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park shows

The Earl Kitchener pub in Hadleigh Road will be opening its doors to revellers heading to and leaving the Ed sheeran gigs at Chantry Park this weekend Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs are great for Ipswich - with one pub taking full advantage of the crowds flocking to town.

The Earl Kitchener pub in Hadleigh Road is embracing the opportunity of 40,000 people leaving Chantry Park every night with open arms.

For the four days of the shows, an outdoor bar will stand in their car par alongside a grill, bringing hot food and cold drinks to people leaving the grounds of the show.

Landlord Steve Wardley said: "We are bringing out a purpose-built bar outside the front of the pub so that people can stop for a drink on the way home.

"It's going to be so busy for people trying to get on buses and trains to get home, it's worth stopping here for a bit and maybe avoid the crowds when the show finishes.

"We've got burgers and hot dogs, we've got a licence to stay open an extra hour two nights so we'll be open to 1am - it seems like a great idea to us.

"The roads will be closed to cars so it'll just be people walking down the road right outside the pub."

Drinks and food are available as soon as the pub opens at noon.

On top of the new open-air bar, Mr Wardley is providing entertainment for people that did not get a ticket for Ed's shows.

He added: "On the Saturday night we have a fantastic Elvis tribute act, Andy Otley, coming to the pub, and on Sunday we always have karaoke.

"We're a family pub and these are family shows, so everyone is welcome before and after the gig."

