WATCH: The Swan throws open its doors again with live music and beer

PUBLISHED: 18:42 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 19 August 2019

Landlords of the Swan and Hedgehog, David and Amanda Fisher in the pub garden on opening day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Swan in Ipswich - where Ed Sheeran performed before he became famous - threw open its doors again today with live music, beer and Aspall cider.

Local singer Barny Holmes performing at the Swan & Hedgehog launch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLocal singer Barny Holmes performing at the Swan & Hedgehog launch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The pub has a new name - The Swan and Hedgehog - and it has been spruced up by the landlords, David and Amanda Fisher, after a hectic few weeks of renovation.

There is a fresh look inside and out, featuring colourful murals by artist Dave Bonzai.

"We really think this is an awesome pub. It just needed a little love," Mrs Fisher said.

We are bringing it back to life.

Dave Bonzai has created all the artwork Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDave Bonzai has created all the artwork Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The music scene is close to our hearts. Let's get some new people in here who are just starting out. The venue is here if they want to perform. Perhaps we will find the next Ed Sheeran?

"We will have all sorts of music.

"We wanted to be open by the time Ed Sheeran came back to town.

"It has taken a massive amount of teamwork and the support from Aspalls has been immense."

Ed Sheeran during his gig at The Swan in 2010 Picture: Jen O'NeillEd Sheeran during his gig at The Swan in 2010 Picture: Jen O'Neill

Ed himself wasn't there for the opening, but he had friends present.

Singer/songwriter Barny Holmes played a set of his own songs, and covers including a couple of Ed's songs, Lego House and Thinking Out Loud.

Barny was in the crowd in 2010 when Ed Sheeran played a gig at The Swan.

He said:"I supported him a couple of times too. We did a charity gig in the Blue Room at McGinty's with two other bands."

Suffolk cider maker Aspall provided practical help with the renovation.

Founder board member Henry Chevallier Guild said: "What an amazing transformation.

"This place has such a history and it is important for Ipswich. It is very pleasing to see the Ipswich pub and venue, where Ed played, coming back into use. We are proud to be involved."

On the opening night every pint of Aspall cider sold brought a £1.50 donation to local charities, the Suffolk Community Foundation and St Elizabeth Hospice.

Landlord Mr Fisher added: "It's been hard work. We made it and we are delighted to be open now. Aspalls have helped us.

"We are going to have live music here every Friday night.

"We don't want to clash with other venues.

"It is great to be working here with other local businesses."

For Ed Sheeran fans there is a showcase full of Sheeran souvenirs which can be bought, and there is a bottle of his tomato sauce behind the bar.

Carole Jones, of Ipswich Borough Council said: "It was a really sad day for the town when this closed down. It is wonderful to see it open again.

"It is a very important time for the town with the new Ed Sheeran exhibition opening and 150,000 fans coming to the town for his concerts in Chantry Park."

