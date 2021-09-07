News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Meet the mum who transformed a greenhouse into an award-winning beauty salon

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:00 AM September 7, 2021   
Michelle Henry, owner of Eden Beauty at Laurel Farm. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Michelle Henry turned a greenhouse at Laurel Farm into Eden Beauty in Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new mum is celebrating after winning a trio of awards less than a year after a major move.

Michelle Henry, owner of Eden Beauty House, was heavily pregnant when she decided to relocate her salon from Westerfield Business Centre - and chose a former greenhouse as the new location.

Michelle Henry, owner of Eden Beauty at Laurel Farm. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Michelle Henry, the owner of Eden Beauty House, reopened at a new location just before the second lockdown. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Despite having a new baby, she set to work transforming the redundant building at Laurel Farm Garden Centre in Henley Road and relaunched in October last year. She was helped along the way by builder dad Derrick Henry.

Michelle Henry, owner of Eden Beauty at Laurel Farm. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Michelle Henry cannot thank the Eden Beauty House staff for their help over the last few years. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"He said we can do this," Mrs Henry, who has been running the business for five years, added. "But it was quite a challenge."

She explained the previous location at Westerfield Business Centre was not the most "relaxing" space. 

"So that was the kind of the idea behind it," she said. 

"We just hit the ground running when we moved and now have made our mark. It's nicer for customers."

The salon opening was short lived thanks to lockdown but now they are back in business and celebrating success at industry awards.

Mrs Henry won gold in the entrepreneur of the year category at The British Hair and Beauty Awards. And she and the team of four beauty therapists were awarded silver for beauty salon of the year and excellence in customers service.

"So nice to be announced the winner and its fantastic to be on the map," said the ecstatic owner. 

"It was hard work and amazing really."

She said she could not have done this without the work of her team. 

Michelle Henry, owner of Eden Beauty at Laurel Farm. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Iniside Michelle Henry's salon Eden Beauty at Laurel Farm. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I would like to make sure the Eden team are thanked as well as our loyal clients new and old," she added. 

"My dad especially for building the salon and my family for their continued belief and support."

The British Hair and Beauty Awards, established in 2014, are one of the most prestigious online awards for the hair, beauty, nails and spa industry recognising those who make a real difference and encouraging their development and hard work throughout the year.

