Published: 4:52 PM January 14, 2021

Ipswich has become the first town in Suffolk to get on to EE's 5G network.

The mobile company - which is part of communications giant BT is bringing the network to 13 towns in its latest rollout.

They include Burton-upon-Trent, Cannock, Grimsby, Halifax, Leamington Spa, Middlesbrough, Neath, Portishead, St Albans, Tamworth, Stockport and Swinton. It means 125 towns and cities are now covered.

EE launched the UK’s first 5G service in May 2019 and has now expanded to 125 towns and cities across the UK. Its network recorded the fastest aggregate median download speed of any network and the lowest packet loss during Rootmetrics UK-wide testing, according to BT.

The network was also named RootMetrics' no 1 network for gaming, as the pastime becomes increasingly popular on mobile devices.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s Consumer business, said: “Today’s recognition shows the continued investment we’re making to keep our customers connected to what matters most to them, whether that’s enjoying the latest gaming release, sharing video calls with loved ones, or online learning.

"Our award-winning 5G service is now available in 125 towns and cities across the UK, and our rollout continues so we can bring the best mobile experience to even more people and places.”

Jane Thomas, BT Group regional lead for the East of England, said: “It’s fantastic that Ipswich has become the first town in Suffolk to receive 5G on EE’s network, bringing faster speeds and more reliable connections for people in the area.

“At a time when connectivity has never been more important to stay in touch with family and friends remotely, the arrival of 5G makes this even easier. It will also bring significant benefits for businesses, and those who rely on fast and low latency connections, such as gamers.”

Councillor Matthew Hicks, Leader of Suffolk County Council said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has seen many of us switch to more digital technologies in our every day lives. The need for digital connectivity is predicted to grow even further over the next few years and this will be particularly important for our businesses, as well as general consumers.

“The infrastructure to support this will be vital and 5G technology is an integral part of that. I’m delighted that EE has connected Ipswich to its network and this will only enhance the town’s reputation as a place to live, work and do business.”