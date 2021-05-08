New Ipswich fine food store is back - and smoked eels prove a hit
- Credit: Wildgoose Fine Foods
An Ipswich fine food store which opened just weeks before the last national lockdown is enjoying the chance to finally welcome customers back.
Wildgoose Fine Foods, in St Stephen's Lane, which specialises in cheeses, first opened on December 2 but then closed on December 26.
It "took the very difficult decision" to not stay open with other food retailers as "cheese is perishable" and would not have lasted a drop off in customers during the last lockdown, according to owner Caroline Blaydon.
But now it is back, and Mrs Blaydon is encouraging people to get behind local shops.
She added "we were amazingly successful" when people were buying gifts in the run-up to Christmas.
However, it's been tougher since reopening in April, and Mrs Blaydon explained: "We have to remind people cheese is not just for Christmas. There are a lot of small independent products here. "
She also revealed one of its most popular products - smoked eels.
Wildgoose Fine Foods says they have had lots of repeat customers who try Pinney's of Orford eels just once and want more. Its popularity has boomed thanks to the store stocking the product quite regularly.
Mrs Blaydon added their next most popular products are French goats cheese Jacquin and soft cheese Stinking Bishop from Gloucestershire.
Wildgoose Fine Foods has a range of 40 kinds of cheese, local wines and beers along with other premium food.
You can order a delivery if it is over £15 or drop by from Monday to Saturday at the Ipswich store.
For more see wildgoosefinefoods.co.uk.