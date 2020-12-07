Published: 2:13 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020

A former Superdrug store in Ipswich has become an Eggfree Cake Box shop Picture: PENN COMMERCIAL - Credit: Archant

Eggless cake makers have taken over part of a former Superdrug store in Ipswich town centre.

Eggfree Cake Box has leased a shop unit in the 1,750sq ft premises in Carr Street on a 12-year term.

Franchisee Nikhil Patel said Ipswich was ideal for the brand, which was started in East London in 2008 by Sukh Chamdal.

Mr Chamdal’s family follows a lacto-vegetarian diet and was finding it hard to find quality egg-free celebration cakes on the high street so he launched a bakery.

MORE — Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14Other stores followed around the country — but the Ipswich franchise store is the first in East Anglia.

Mr Patel, said: “We wanted to bring Eggfree Cake Box to East Anglia. Within the region, we found that Ipswich is the ideal location, because it is a thriving town, with diverse demographics, and we were not able to find such a cake shop in the central area.

“We have been looking for the right unit on the high street. Unit 39 on Carr Street has met all our expectations. It offers the space we wanted, and having a car park closer to the street is very convenient for our customers.”

Agents Penn Commercial helped them to find the right unit in the area, he said.

“We are delighted that we are able to bring Eggfree Cake Box into the town and plan to open before Christmas, so that people can enjoy delicious cakes during this festive season.”

Penn Commercial said the pedestrianised area was close to public car parks and had a high footfall.

Penn negotiator Robin Cousins said: “This is an encouraging further progression of the investment and uptake in retail space along Carr Street. Eggfree Cake Box brings something new to Ipswich and will drive footfall in this area of the town.

“Landlords LCP have been instrumental in the successful letting of the properties, offering flexible terms and incentives to prospective tenants. There are other retail premises available on Carr Street, so any interested parties should contact Penn Commercial to discuss their requirements.”