Colchester-based lawyers continues growing

Ellisons Solicitors, The Bath House Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner, Robert Jones, Partner and Head of Insurance Litigation and Tim Logan, Senior Partner and Head of Private Client Services outside The Bath House office Picture: WARREN PAGE Warren Page

Award-winning law firm, Ellisons Solicitors, which is over 250 years old, is opening the doors to a third office in its home town of Colchester.

The new The Bath House building is on the former Le Cateau Barracks site, adjacent to Butt Road, and provides 4,000 sq ft of modern office space for the team’s insurance litigation department.

This news is the latest in a year of expansion and success for Ellisons, following the opening of its Chelmsford office in March. The firm has almost doubled in size over the past four years, and its other offices are in Ipswich and Tendring.

Leading the Bath House team will be Robert Jones, partner and head of insurance litigation.

Mr Jones has been at Ellisons for over 40 years and has extensive experience of dealing with catastrophic injury claims including brain injury, spine injury and injuries of the utmost severity.

He will lead a team of 27 insurance iitigation lawyers and support staff, who have close relationships with major insurers, Lloyd’s syndicates, self-insured enterprises, loss adjusters and intermediaries.

The team supports clients in areas such as employer liability and public liability claims, along with catastrophic motor injury claims.

Ellisons’ head office will remain at Headgate Court in Head Street, where the firm opened its doors in 1764.

Guy Longhurst, managing partner said: “2018 is proving to be a milestone year for the firm, as we expand into new locations and take on a number of new clients and business areas. Further expansion in our hometown of Colchester is very important to us, and we were delighted to find the Bath House. It’s a building which perfectly reflects the firm’s ethos of traditional values with modern, innovative working.

“As we continue to grow, we retain our resolute commitment to delivering the highest possible levels of service to our clients and contacts. We end 2018 on a real high.”