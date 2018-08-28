Partly Cloudy

Colchester-based lawyers continues growing

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 December 2018

Ellisons Solicitors, The Bath House Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner, Robert Jones, Partner and Head of Insurance Litigation and Tim Logan, Senior Partner and Head of Private Client Services outside The Bath House office Picture: WARREN PAGE

Ellisons Solicitors, The Bath House Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner, Robert Jones, Partner and Head of Insurance Litigation and Tim Logan, Senior Partner and Head of Private Client Services outside The Bath House office Picture: WARREN PAGE

Warren Page

Award-winning law firm, Ellisons Solicitors, which is over 250 years old, is opening the doors to a third office in its home town of Colchester.

The new The Bath House building is on the former Le Cateau Barracks site, adjacent to Butt Road, and provides 4,000 sq ft of modern office space for the team’s insurance litigation department.

This news is the latest in a year of expansion and success for Ellisons, following the opening of its Chelmsford office in March. The firm has almost doubled in size over the past four years, and its other offices are in Ipswich and Tendring.

Leading the Bath House team will be Robert Jones, partner and head of insurance litigation.

Mr Jones has been at Ellisons for over 40 years and has extensive experience of dealing with catastrophic injury claims including brain injury, spine injury and injuries of the utmost severity.

He will lead a team of 27 insurance iitigation lawyers and support staff, who have close relationships with major insurers, Lloyd’s syndicates, self-insured enterprises, loss adjusters and intermediaries.

The team supports clients in areas such as employer liability and public liability claims, along with catastrophic motor injury claims.

Ellisons’ head office will remain at Headgate Court in Head Street, where the firm opened its doors in 1764.

Guy Longhurst, managing partner said: “2018 is proving to be a milestone year for the firm, as we expand into new locations and take on a number of new clients and business areas. Further expansion in our hometown of Colchester is very important to us, and we were delighted to find the Bath House. It’s a building which perfectly reflects the firm’s ethos of traditional values with modern, innovative working.

“As we continue to grow, we retain our resolute commitment to delivering the highest possible levels of service to our clients and contacts. We end 2018 on a real high.”

Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals Giving Tree campaign 2018 is launched

05:30 Mark Langford
Brian Taylor, Community Fundraising Manager, Mandy Jordan, Head of Charity, Faye Trenter, parent of former patient and volunteer, & Barbara Buckley, Chief Medical Officer, Angela Bakun, Fundraising Office, kneeling, and Jessica Watkins, Event Fundraising Manager.

The annual appeal to bring some festive cheer to patients in Ipswich and Colchester hospitals is underway.

Child cruelty and neglect across Norfolk and Suffolk up 153pc

58 minutes ago James Carr
child cruelty and neglect crimes across the region have more than doubled since 2013. Photo: Getty Images.

The number of children in Norfolk and Suffolk neglected, mistreated and assaulted at the hands of their parents has risen by 153pc in the last five years.

40% of Suffolk children have not been to dentist in a year, figures reveal

05:30 Adam Howlett
More than 60,000 Suffolk children have not seen a dentist in the last 12 months, NHS figures reveal Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

More than 60,000 children in Suffolk have not seen a dentist in the last 12 months, new figures have revealed.

Teenager who attempted to take own life 'doesn't meet criteria' to be sectioned

05:30 Emily Townsend
A Stowmarket mother is speaking out over her family's experience with Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

A distraught mother has described Suffolk’s mental health service as “farcical” and claims it is failing families after her daughter attempted to take her own life – but was not sectioned.

Cause of Ipswich woman's death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

Yesterday, 21:23 Dominic Moffitt
Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The post-mortem examination of a woman in her 40s found dead in her Ipswich home has proved inconclusive - while police have released a man from bail.

Councillor asks for views from public on future of Anglesea Road traffic island in Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:28 Adam Howlett
Councillor Christopher Chambers is conducting a survey to gauge how people feel about the Anglesea Road traffic island Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

An Ipswich county councillor is asking the community what they think should happen to the Anglesea Road traffic island after receiving complaints of traffic problems in the area.

Can you see someone you know in the Yates gallery?

Yesterday, 19:05 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 1st 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

December is here and Christmas jumpers have started to be worn in Ipswich’s Yates - take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot someone you know.

'Designated driver' cocktails and free soft drinks on offer this Christmas

Yesterday, 19:00 Sophie Barnett
Designated driver cocktail at Revolution Ipswich. Picture: REVOLUTION

As Suffolk and Essex police launch their annual campaign to crack down on drink driving this Christmas, what incentives are on offer for those staying away from alcohol?

The herd grows: Company smashes Elmer funding target

Yesterday, 22:26 Dominic Moffitt
The staff at Larking Gowen celebrate their fundraising success Picture: LIZZIE CRAIG

A firm who took up the Early Bird Herd challenge has raised over £4,000 for the St Elizabeth Hospice.

Crunch talks between MPs and inspectors over mental health trust future

Yesterday, 17:30 Geraldine Scott
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis wants NSFT to go into special administration. Photo: PA

MPs will demand answers over the future of the region’s mental health trust at a meeting with regulators.

