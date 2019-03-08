Ipswich traders hoping for Elmer hunting boost

Summer street market in The Saints, Ipswich on Sunday. Cathy Frost raises a glass to toast the Elmer trail 2019. Picture: CATHY FROST Cathy Frost

An Ipswich gift shop owner is confident of a bumper summer - with traders already reaping rewards from the Elmer trail.

The summer street market in The Saints, Ipswich on Sunday June 16 Picture: CATHY FROST The summer street market in The Saints, Ipswich on Sunday June 16 Picture: CATHY FROST

Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk was launched at the weekend, and on Sunday the annual Saints Summer Street market saw the first wave of elephant explorers.

Ms Frost, one of the street market's organisers, said: "The Elmer trail is fantastic for Ipswich, for the shops and the wider community.

"There was tremendous excitement in the build-up to the launch on Saturday.

"We had a really, really busy day. There is lots of interest in the Elmers, and we have had a lot of visitors step up to the window to see this one.

This colourful Elmer is in Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT This colourful Elmer is in Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

"They are lovely, and fun, and every one is different. Everyone will have their own favourite.

"There is such a good vibe. The excitement continued on Sunday for our street market.

"We had a really good turn out for the market.

"It is a lot of hard work making it happen, but it was very busy and everyone seemed to enjoy it. We had some different traders and some have already booked to return for our Christmas Market. They said it was very friendly and wanted to come back.

"It was a really positive day for the street and the town."

The Elmer theme was a good one for Ipswich, she said.

"Everyone loves elephants and many children know the Elmer books," she added.

"A party of school children passed by the other day, wearing hi-vis jackets, and they were cheering Elmer.

"I am sure it is going to be popular with families with children. I hear the Brownies are also doing an Elmer badge. So hopefully we should see lots of them.

"Ipswich has had some negative publicity recently but there is lots on this summer in town and on the Cornhill.

"This is a great initiative to bring people into town, and to raise money for the hospice too.

"It is part of experiencing the High Street.

"It is free, fun, and it is bringing the community together.

"People will come from across the country to do the trails, I am sure."

Inside Ms Frost's Love One shop, a couple stepped in to show the Elmer in her window to their daughter.

Mum Bethany Anderson said: "This is really good for Ipswich. We want to see them all."