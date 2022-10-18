Vet behind new clinic ready to give 'very best care'

An Ipswich vet is set to open a new innovative clinic to provide comprehensive care for pets and their parents, and give them “the very best care and compassion”.

Emily Nightingale, 40, has over 15 years of experience, and says opening Nightingale Vets is a dream come true.

Emily, who did her training at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, said: “Since I was 14, I have dreamt of having my own veterinary practice, delivering the very best care and compassion not only to the pets that we look after, but also to their parents, who are usually left a little bit behind.”

Emily’s aim is to open a clinic that will comprise of regular vet procedures and surgeries, mobile aid for patients who prefer being treated in their homes, as well as comprehensive and supportive end-of-life care services.

The owner of the clinic, which will welcome the whole range of animals, said: “Pets are such big parts of our families. Having a pet in your life is very much like having a child for many people.

Emily Nightingale, a vet with over 15 years of experience, will open her dream vet clinic next year. - Credit: Emily Nightingale

“I’d like to offer nose-to-tail and cradle-to-grave services, where we will handhold pets and their parents all the way through every stage, also the painful process of animals passing away.

“I believe that if you are more prepared to face the difficult time with information and resource, you're going to find it easier to navigate that time.

“Whilst I appreciate that I can't fix the world, I can support the human-animal bond. I can help people navigate that really tricky time by giving them support and a really kind approach.”

The clinic located in Ashbocking is set to open in summer 2023.

The owner said: “The building is currently being renovated. It's an old office building that we're converting into a really light, bright, lovely modern surgery.

“We’re going to have a fully equipped operating theatre, X-ray, ultrasound and dental unit to provide really good comprehensive care for our patients and also make sure that the owners are looked after as well.”

Nightingale Vets already opened a Facebook page, the Devoted PetParents Club, where pet owners can exchange experiences and in February will launch a website.

Emily will be the only vet in the clinic, which will enable her to know all of her patients and pet parents.

She said: “My aim is to build a really happy, healthy team of people to care for my patients and their owners and deliver the best care in a kind, compassionate and informative way.”