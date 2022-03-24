'Heavy Waite' breakfast honour for 'delighted' charity hero

Terry Waite (middle) was joined by the Emmaus Suffolk team at the Felixstowe Road venue - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

A community café in Ipswich has renamed one of its popular breakfast dishes after a charity hero.

The newly-named Heavy Waite Breakfast at The Royal Oak Community Café honours the work of Terry Waite CBE, who has supported the Suffolk branch of Emmaus since its opening in 2006.

Guests at a breakfast event on March 22 voted for the breakfast meal to be rebranded - and the smaller version will be named the Watch Your Waite Breakfast to match.

Mr Waite has been working as president of the charity, which helps and supports people who have experienced homelessness and those at risk of homelessness, since he was released from captivity in Lebanon in 1991.

He visited the country to attempt to secure the release of hostages but was captured and held for nearly five years.

Terry met head chef Colton at his cafe visit - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

Speaking about his visit to the café, Mr Waite said: "I loved visiting Ipswich to see the work Emmaus Suffolk is doing and to visit The Royal Oak.

"I am so impressed with how they have transformed the former pub into such a fantastic community space.

"I couldn't visit without sampling the food, and I am delighted that they have decided to rename the breakfast in my honour."

The Royal Oak opened its doors in December 2021, having formerly served as a pub for the Felixstowe Road area.

It is also home to the Emmaus Suffolk Pre-Loved Emporium, selling furniture, clothing, shoes and homewares.

The breakfast event was an opportunity to thank some of the Ipswich trades involved in transforming the former pub into the café and retail space that provides vital income for the charity.

Claire Staddon, chief executive of Emmaus Suffolk, said: "Our community café has been incredibly popular since we opened the at the end of last year and we are incredibly grateful to the tradespeople from across Ipswich who supported us to get to where we are now."

The Royal Oak Community Café and Pre-Loved Emporium is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.