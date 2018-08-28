Ipswich energy supplier powers top cricket club’s sustainability ambitions

Haven Power chief operating officer Paull Sheffield, left, and Gareth Roberts, commercial director of Edgbaston Picture: SAM BAGNALL Copyright 2018 © Sam Bagnall

A Suffolk energy supplier is helping Warwickshire County Cricket Club towards its goal of becoming the most sustainable cricket venue in the country.

Business-to-business energy firm Haven Power, based in Ipswich, has clinched a two-year deal with the club to become its official energy partner, supplying it with 100% renewable energy.

As part of the agreement, Haven Power will be able to maximise sponsorship opportunities at Edgbaston in one of the stadium’s biggest ever programmes of major match cricket, which includes five matches in the ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket World Cup, the opening Test of the Specsavers Ashes Series between England and Australia, and Vitality Blast Finals Day.

Activation includes branding on the five stadium floodlights, match day hospitality and a business conference to be staged in Edgbaston’s function suites in each of the two years.

Gareth Roberts, commercial director at Warwickshire County Cricket Club, said: “We’re thrilled to secure this new partnership with Haven Power and our thanks go to Amber Energy for brokering the agreement based on the current supply rates and commercial opportunity, but also the ability of a provider to realise our sustainability ambitions. Powering the stadium through renewable energy sources forms a major part of this.

“Having secured the partnership, our team will work alongside Haven Power in developing a full business sustainability strategy, which can help us work towards becoming the most sustainable cricket venue in the UK.”

Paul Sheffield, chief operating officer at Haven Power, said they were ‘delighted’ at the deal. “We’ll be supplying 100% renewable electricity, as well as looking at ways that Edgbaston Stadium can gain efficiency and support their ambition to become the most sustainable cricket venue in the country.

“As part of Drax Group Haven Power strives to help change the way energy is generated, supplied and used for a better future. This partnership is a good example of two organisations with similar aspirations to move towards a sustainable future.”