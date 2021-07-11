News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Final countdown - England fans boost economy with 'feelgood factor'

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 AM July 11, 2021   
England fans getting excited for the match against Denmark Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

England fans at Isaacs in Ipswich for the England semi-final against Denmark. The venue is sold out for the Euros final between England and Italy. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As people in Ipswich and across the area prepare to cheer on England in the Euros final tonight, the match is bringing a huge boost to local businesses.

Pub managers and business chiefs  say the national side's success has brought back a feelgood factor - and is the perfect tonic after a year of lockdowns.

After the hospitality industry was hard-hit by Covid-19, there is now a very different feeling in the air, even though pubs are still observing restrictions.

But it's not just pubs which are celebrating. Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central, said: "Hospitality and leisure are getting a big boost, which they really needed. But there's also a feelgood factor for businesses in general."

He said all kinds of businesses around the town were benefiting from team's success in terms of increased sales. "It is putting more money in tills."

Fans go wild at Isaacs in Ipswich

Fans celebrating during the semi-final at Isaacs in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Venues showing the Wembley final between England and Italy on big screens have seen seats snapped up fast.

Ashley Dietrich, manager of the Swan and Hedgehog pub in Ipswich, said England's success had definitely helped pubs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
  2. 2 Police tape off major town centre street after 'incident'
  3. 3 Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
  1. 4 Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
  2. 5 Community 'shocked' as murder probe launched after Ipswich guest house attack
  3. 6 Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68
  4. 7 Tributes to 'amazing' father-of-three who died on wedding anniversary
  5. 8 Man taken to hospital after 999 crews flood riverbank
  6. 9 'An unbelievable footballer' - Paul Mariner's teammates pay tribute to Town legend
  7. 10 'More than an eyesore' - anger over state of empty council houses

He said: "We are all booked up for tomorrow. 

"It's really brought back the buzz and the atmosphere we used to have here, even though there are still regulations."

Crowds go wild as England wins their match against Germany with a 2:0 victory . Picture: Sarah Lucy

England are now through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs on the Quay in the town, where ecstatic fans have enjoyed watching England's path to the final, is also completely sold out for Sunday.

Isaacs was getting in the mood on Saturday with a warm-up gig by aptly-named The Kicks.

Its sister venue, Briarbanks Brewery in Ipswich, is also sold out. Briarbanks bar manager Dan Hydes said they had created extra space for the event with more tables, but they wer now all full. 

"We are really looking forward to it. I think pubs everywhere needed this.

"It has helped everyone's business and it is lovely to see the smiles back on people's faces."

At the Railway Tavern in Saxmundham, regulars have special T-shirts ready for the big match. The pub, managed by Paul and Julie Summers, pinned the flags of all 24 competing nations to its ceiling as the tournament got under way.


Ipswich News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police and ambulance have been on scene at a guest house in Norwich Road, Ipswich, following an assault there.

Suffolk Live

Police cordon in place after assault at Ipswich guest house

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
A car crashed into the Pizza Hut in Foxhall Road last night.

Video

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland, has tragically died following a crash in Earl Stonham.

'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV footage of a Morrisons supermarket in Ipswich after an iPhone was stolen

Suffolk Live

Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus