Young business owner set to open new shop in town

A young Ipswich businessman will this spring move into his own shop after a highly-successful stay at the town's Microshops venue.

Josh Byworth, 30, is currently running his Essential Vintage shop at the Microshops in Carr Street, a collection of different small shops in one unit which is perfect for small businesses and start-ups before they expand.

Essential Vintage offers a wide range of sustainable clothes and accessories, from a leather jacket straight from the 90s, unique clip-on earrings to an original belt or a vinyl record.

Essential Vintage shop - Credit: Josh Byworth

Mr Byworth has been dealing in vintage items for almost five years - and is now excited about moving soon into his own premises.

He said: “I wanted to start a vintage company that didn't have a huge price tag, as I think people shouldn’t overpay for sustainable clothes.

"I just started selling online clothes and accessories in style from the 50s to 90s. Then people were asking me if I’ve got a shop because they would like to visit it.”

Josh Byworth, the owner of Essential Vintage - Credit: Josh Byworth

When the pandemic started, Josh had to go back to his previous profession, being a chef, and then in November 2021 he opened Essential Vintage at Microshops.

Essential Vintage clothes can also be found in Chip community shop - Credit: Josh Byworth

Very soon Josh will be moving to a new location in Eagle Street, the old building of Rockafella Industries, after a six-month search for new premises.

He said: “I’m hoping the Essential Vintage at the new location will become more like a destination rather than just a walk past. I’m putting everything I’ve got in this place. I’m very excited.”

Essential Vintage shop - Credit: Josh Byworth

The opening, which will probably take place at the end of May, is going to be a big event for the Ipswich community.

Josh said: “In my shop you can find a complete variation. I cover a huge spectrum of vintage. I restock the shop every single week, so my clients can find different things every time they visit Essential Vintage.

“Very often people come in just to look around, and then they find some cool clothes and say: oh wow, I want this.“

Local MP also visits Essential Vintage - Credit: Josh Byworth

He said his clients very much appreciate that all the things in his shop are unique. Buying in Essential Vintage guarantees that nobody else on the streets will wear the same dress or jacket.