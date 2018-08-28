Overcast

Burritos prove popular for street food company

PUBLISHED: 17:11 15 January 2019

Colchester catering business Pot O Rizotto, Beata Illes and Chris Vine. Picture: POT O RIZOTTO

Colchester catering business Pot O Rizotto, Beata Illes and Chris Vine. Picture: POT O RIZOTTO

Archant

Colchester-based Pot ‘O’ Rizotto has proved a hit during 2018, now there are plans for further growth and a subtle change in direction.

Colchester-based Pot O Rizotto catering on the road. Picture: POT O RIZOTTOColchester-based Pot O Rizotto catering on the road. Picture: POT O RIZOTTO

Its vintage 1955 van has been a familiar sight on market days, originally in Colchester, and then at London markets.

Now co-owner Beata Illes said they were looking to change direction, and do more corporate and business-to-business work this year.

She said: “We already have bookings in the diary, for some corporate events, private parties and weddings.

“That is the way forward for us.

“We were at the Latitude music festival in the summer and a wide range of other events. We worked for Gif Gaf and booking.com and we worked for the BBC on a filming location.”

Pot ‘O’ Rizotto has been in business for over three years, and the small team have learnt a lot in that time, she said.

Their range of burritos have already proven incredibly popular with people visiting local markets, because they’re the ultimate eat-on-the-go street food.

Now the company is looking to grow after repeated approaches from corporate clients keen to hire them for large events.

Market and street trading is weather dependent, with market events, particularly London, unpredictable, she added.

“We prefer the private and corporate events.

“When we went to the London markets, some days they were very busy and we would sell everything and others we wouldn’t, and London is a quite a long way to go

Miss Illes said: “We loved having our own market stall, but it was just becoming too hard to predict what sales would be like.

“Some days we were selling our burritos as fast as the team could make them, and others we’d be stood there twiddling our thumbs all day.

“It was very hit or miss.

“We really think that working with corporate clients and catering for special events is the way forward. So many companies were asking us to cook for them, it really did seem like the best way to go. We’ve developed some exciting new menus for these occasions and really cannot wait to see the business expand.”

