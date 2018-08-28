Heavy Rain

Essex Chambers quiz the Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox on future exports

PUBLISHED: 16:06 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:06 05 December 2018

International trade forum. Picture: Essex Chamber of Commerce

International trade forum. Picture: Essex Chamber of Commerce

Archant

To round off a successful year of export support to Essex businesses, Essex Chambers of Commerce took members to the House of Commons for their International Trade Forum with the Liam Fox, Secretary of State for international Trade.

Co-hosted with Witham MP Priti Patel, the event gave members the opportunity to hear first-hand about Government plans to boost support for exporters and open up new markets once the UK has left the European Union in March 2019.

Speaking after the event Denise Rossiter, Chief Executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, said: “This Forum couldn’t have been held at a more opportune moment for our exporters and I was grateful to Dr Fox for making time to hear first-hand from businesses about their day to day experiences in exporting and what they are looking for from his department”

Jane Rose, Head of International Trade at Essex Chambers of Commerce, added: “From talking to our customers we know that that there are concerns and mixed views in the business community about the possible impact of Brexit so this was an ideal opportunity for them to make those known to the Minister.”

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

12:36 Amy Gibbons
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Today is the first day of the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee and Aquaman will all be released in December

2 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Take a look at what films are out this month Picture: DISNEY

Find out which films you can watch with family and friends at your local cinema over the festive period.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

14:59 Jake Foxford
Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The Orwell Bridge has now partly reopened after a lorry overturned on the A14, causing major traffic problems.

Charity highlights five-fold increase in cases of child neglect and cruelty

13:49 Tom Potter
Cases of child neglect and cruelty have risen by more than 500% in Suffolk over the last five years (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Cases of child cruelty and neglect increased five times in as many years across Suffolk, according to the NSPCC.

Unsupervised learner driving without L plates stopped by police

12:43 Andrew Papworth
The car of unsupervised learner driver which was seized. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The car of a learner driver was seized after police found the motorist driving unsupervised and without L plates.

Dramatic picture of car wreckage shows driver was ‘lucky to escape’, say police

12:32 Andrew Papworth
The Seat car after the crash in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

This was the shocking wreckage of a car after it lost control and hit a tree on a Suffolk road.

Town centre road closed for resurfacing

12:28 Jake Foxford
The roadworks are expected to last until 3.30pm and drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs until then Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks in Ipswich will be disrupting traffic off Woodbridge Road as Suffolk Highways workers lay new road surfaces.

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

12:27 Dominic Moffitt
Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Businesses on the Wherstead Road have expressed their frustrations after several road closures cost them time and money.

Poll Do you feel safe at night in Ipswich?

12:25 Jake Foxford
Bury St Edmunds Women's Aid is one of the partners agenices marching with Suffolk Rape Crisis, along with the University of Suffolk Students' Union and the Suffolk Feminist Society. Picture: SUFFOLK RAPE CRISIS

University students and charities are coming together to march for an end to violence against women.

Dress code introduced for Ipswich taxi drivers – here’s what they can and can’t wear

11:49 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Taxi drivers in Ipswich will have to abide by a new dress code Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A dress code has been introduced for cab drivers in Ipswich in a bid to present a “professional image” of licensed drivers in town.

