Essex Chambers quiz the Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox on future exports

International trade forum. Picture: Essex Chamber of Commerce Archant

To round off a successful year of export support to Essex businesses, Essex Chambers of Commerce took members to the House of Commons for their International Trade Forum with the Liam Fox, Secretary of State for international Trade.

Co-hosted with Witham MP Priti Patel, the event gave members the opportunity to hear first-hand about Government plans to boost support for exporters and open up new markets once the UK has left the European Union in March 2019.

Speaking after the event Denise Rossiter, Chief Executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, said: “This Forum couldn’t have been held at a more opportune moment for our exporters and I was grateful to Dr Fox for making time to hear first-hand from businesses about their day to day experiences in exporting and what they are looking for from his department”

Jane Rose, Head of International Trade at Essex Chambers of Commerce, added: “From talking to our customers we know that that there are concerns and mixed views in the business community about the possible impact of Brexit so this was an ideal opportunity for them to make those known to the Minister.”