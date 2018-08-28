Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Essex’s only Michelin star restaurant is declared one of the UK’s top gastropubs too

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 29 January 2019

Tim Allen - owner/chef at the Flitch of Bacon in Little Dunmow Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tim Allen - owner/chef at the Flitch of Bacon in Little Dunmow Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

An Essex restaurant which is still basking in glory after having been crowned with a Michelin star in October is celebrating again after scooping another prestigious title.

Tim Allen of the Flitch of BaconTim Allen of the Flitch of Bacon

The Flitch of Bacon in Little Dunmow has made it to number 33 position in the Estrella Dam Top 50 Gastropub Awards, which are voted for by top foodies and hospitality experts.

Votes are cast in a poll of hundreds of industry experts, including top chefs, food writers, pub chiefs, pub-guide editors and top suppliers to draw up a definitive list of the best gastropubs in Britain.

The awards, hosted by The Morning Advertiser and in their 10th year, took place on Monday at Lillibrooke Manor in Maidenhead, where celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and his team took over the kitchens to prepare lunch.

To ensure that each region in the UK has an equal opportunity for their pubs to shine, voters are broken down into six geographical regions, with an equal number of votes collected in each by the Top 50 Gastropubs Voting Academy.

The Flitch of Bacon in Little Dunmow, Essex. Picture: MARK HEATHThe Flitch of Bacon in Little Dunmow, Essex. Picture: MARK HEATH

In Norfolk, The Gunton Arms of Thorpe Market, which has appeared on the list in 2018, 2015 and 2014, placing at 44, and Chef Ben Handley’s The Duck Inn in Stanhoe (near Burnham Market) made the Top 50 for the first time.

The Flitch of Bacon’s name is derived from a large salted and cured side of pig, and pays tribute to the medieval heritage of the Dunmow Flitch Trials which was made famous in Chaucer’s bawdy The Wife of Bath’s Tale.

Chef Tim Allen took over the reigns last year at the restaurant, which describes itself as a “modern British place to eat, drink and sleep, serving locally sourced seasonal food in a relaxed and welcoming setting for families, children and dogs.”

Upon hearing the news, he tweeted: “Thank you so much @Top50Gastropubs and @EstrellaDammUK, we are all really stoked to have made the top 50.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Scum’ cartel bosses will be ‘hounded out’ as drug lines into Suffolk halve

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Man outraged after poo smeared on car

We have made the editorial decision to censor the image of the faeces Picture: ANDREW GASKIN

Video Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Scum’ cartel bosses will be ‘hounded out’ as drug lines into Suffolk halve

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Snow could hit earlier as weather warning is brought forward

Christchurch Park, Ipswich, during last year's Beast from the East SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists