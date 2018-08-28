Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

More events are planned for 400th anniversay year

PUBLISHED: 15:49 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:49 27 November 2018

The 2018 Illuminate Festival in Harwiich - the day after Thanksgiving, celebrating the voyage of the Mayflower Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE

The 2018 Illuminate Festival in Harwiich - the day after Thanksgiving, celebrating the voyage of the Mayflower Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE

Archant

The November Illuminate Festival brings light to historic Harwich in celebration of the Mayflower’s voyage.

Singers at the Illuminate Festival in Harwich 2018 Picture: MATT CATTERMOLESingers at the Illuminate Festival in Harwich 2018 Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE

Harwich was lit up at the end of last week for the annual Illuminate Festival, celebrating the historic town’s links to the ship that founded America.

The Mayflower sailed to the New World in 1620 carrying the Pilgrim Fathers, and both the ship and its Captain, Christopher Jones, were from Harwich.

To celebrate the voyage the Illuminate Festival is held in Harwich on the day after Thanksgiving each year, consisting of a torch-light procession through the town including giant torches resembling the ship and Captain Jones.

This year key landmarks, including Captain Jones’ house and the High and Low Lighthouses, were also lit up for the parade and musical performances on The Green afterwards.

Around 100 people are estimated to have taken part in the parade, with hundreds more watching on.

A number of local schoolchildren were involved, having taken part in a workshop in the week leading up to the event to make their own lanterns.

Illuminate is run by the Harwich Festival on behalf of Tendring District Council.

Michael Offord, general manager of the Harwich Festival, said it was a great event – with even more planned for next year when the Illuminate Festival will kick start a year-long celebration of the 400th anniversary of The Mayflower’s sailing.

“It was fantastic to see so many people taking part this year and really lighting up Harwich,” he said.

“The town’s links to The Mayflower are really something the community can be proud of and take ownership of, and the Illuminate Festival is a big demonstration of that.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part, from the organisers, performers and those who made lanterns, to those who came to watch, and together made the event the spectacle it was.

“It won’t be long before we start planning something really special for next year, when Illuminate Festivals at Mayflower destinations across the country will launch a year of celebrations.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

14 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Gallery Bang, crash and pop! Spectacular display to inspire young scientists

25 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Students from Holbrook Academy were learning about the importance of plankton at Lablive 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flames, smoke and explosions were the order of the day at a spectacular display aimed at inspiring the young scientists of the future.

Watch: Suffolk Wildlife Trust releases Christmas ‘advert’ featuring animals filmed in gardens across Ipswich

51 minutes ago Ross Bentley
A fox captured on a trail camera that appears in the Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Christmas video.

Short film - featuring moonwalking hedgehogs and bathing owls - is a reminder to think of wildlife this Christmas, says the Trust.

Rising sea levels a threat to coastal communities

16:00 Russell cook
Flooded fields near Earl Stonham. Could this be the norm for the future as rising sea levels are predicted over the coming years? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Large areas of land stretching as far as Lowestoft in north Suffolk down to Clacton, Walton-on-the-Naze and Mersea Island on the Essex coast are set to be destroyed as rising seas levels flood homes and devastate coastal communities, a chastening Met Office report has concluded.

Final call for Yellow Pages as fingers won’t do the walking any more

16:00 Judy Rimmer
Taking a look through the thin final edition of Yellow Pages - but when did you last use it?: Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Remember when Yellow Pages was the size of a brick? The iconic directory has become ever thinner - and now a “final edition” is dropping onto doormats across Suffolk.

Look out for Felixstowe on Sky TV show tonight

15:40 Megan Aldous
Filming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELD

A popular Sky TV show which filmed its semi final along the picturesque Suffolk coast is being aired tonight.

Woman injured after disturbing men in her home during attempted burglary

14:36 Michael Steward
Discovery Avenue in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman was injured after disturbing two men in her kitchen during an attempted burglary in Ipswich.

Ipswich murder trial jury sworn-in

13:56 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A jury has been sworn-in in the trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Investigation into derelict building blaze to take place

13:01 Jake Foxford
Fire fighters at the scene Picture: SAM DAWES

Suffolk firefighters are continuing their inspection of a derelict building that caught fire in the heart of Ipswich’s busy road network.

Gallery Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

12:29 Jake Foxford
Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24