Stansted will cough up cost for its EU staff to stay in the UK post-Brexit

Stansted Airport is to offer to fund its employees’ applications to acquire settled status after Brexit.

Stansted, which currently employs around 200 people born in EU countries within its workforce of 2,000 colleagues at the airport, will cover the cost of the £65 application, in a move designed to give reassurance and comfort to valued colleagues who currently play vital roles in helping passengers travel through the UK’s fourth busiest airport.

Stansted welcomes over 28 million passengers a year to the airport, and EU-born colleagues currently play a variety of key roles across the company, including in aviation security, passenger assistance, retail as well as office-based roles.

Liz Austin, Stansted’s HR Director, said: “We know how important it is for our colleagues at London Stansted to have reassurance and certainty that they will be able to continue to live in the UK and work at the airport when the UK leaves the EU.

“We are therefore committing to support colleagues from other EU countries by offering to pay the application fee they incur as they apply for settled status in the UK.”

The offer is part of a wider initiative by the airport’s owner Manchester Airports Group, which also owns Manchester Airport and East Midlands Airport.