Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

DVD machines, once in operation in Ipswich, sold for fraction of original worth

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 February 2019

STAR - Elliott CINRAM FACTORY ON RANSOMES WAY< Ipswich. Pic Wendy Turner 15/4/10

STAR - Elliott CINRAM FACTORY ON RANSOMES WAY< Ipswich. Pic Wendy Turner 15/4/10

Five replicator machines, used to copy CDs and DVD and once worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, have been provisionally sold for an undisclosed sum.

Cinram Operations Ltd made and distributed DVDs at Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, but the site closed in September 2016 as the industry shrunk.

Its machines have now been snapped up for a fraction of their original worth. They went into storage after the firm shut up shop in Ipswich, moving first to a site in town, then Leighton Buzzard and later, Aylesbury.

The Ipswich Cinram business, which once employed around 180-plus staff in Ipswich, returned to its German parent company, Cinram GmbH, but that went into a German administration process last year, explained Steve Smith, of Mercer & Hole, administrator for Cinram Operations UK Ltd. The German company in turn was owned by a US equity firm.

“The company ceased its trading operations back in 2016 and the companies have lain dormant since that time. We have some machinery, which represents the DVD replication lines, in storage, which now needs to be sold. We have been appointed administrators to deal with the sale of these assets,” he said.

“The machinery that was there was subject to a mortgage and, because of a series of events, nothing really has moved since that time and the DVD market is continually falling away because of online streaming. So the mortgagees gave up any attempt to get a reasonable sum of money for these machines.”

He added: “There aren’t that many businesses that can replicate DVDs or CDs in the volumes that Cinram was used to producing.

Mr Smith said the sale price was confidential, but did confirm it was just a fraction of what they were once worth.

In its heyday in 2006, Cinram UK was preparing to build a new 17,000 sq m building in the town’s Central Avenue, to deal with major growth and accommodate its distribution operations. It was employing 180 people with plans to take on 40 more permanent staff and 20 seasonal ones.

“It is part of a multinational business and to that extent is footloose. The company is a world player in the manufacture/distribution of DVDs and production areas include capital intensive machinery,” an Ipswich Borough Council report pointed out at the time.

“These premises supply a significant proportion of DVDs to the UK.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Video Dad cancels milk deliveries after 50 thefts from doorstep in Ipswich

Andrew Laws, who has repeatedly had milk stolen from outside his home in Rectory Road, Ipswich Picture: JEN MEREDITH

Ipswich primary school ‘turns a corner’ following termination warning

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

Jail for beggar who soiled church floor and has over 100 convictions

Carl Horth, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 weeks and banned from Ipswich town centre for three years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Smokers fined for throwing cigarette butts

Dropping a cigarette butt can lead to a fixed penalty notice or prosecution under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I want the town to be galvanised’ - Lambert wants everyone united behind battling Blues

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has worked hard to reunite the club and the fans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich man denies performing sex act while driving on A12 at Colchester

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Nino Severino: Government is not doing enough for our children

Nino Severino believes sport can be a powerful influence in all aspects of children's lives. Picture: NINO SEVERINO

Felixstowe are in a decent run of form as Barking come to the seaside

Felixstowe 'keeper Jack Spurling had to work hard against Barking last November Photo: STAN BASTON

DVD machines, once in operation in Ipswich, sold for fraction of original worth

STAR - Elliott CINRAM FACTORY ON RANSOMES WAY< Ipswich. Pic Wendy Turner 15/4/10
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists