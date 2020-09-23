Port stalwart takes on key role with Port of Felixstowe owners

Chris Lewis at the Port of Felixstowe back in 2006 Picture: JOHN KERR

A former Port of Felixstowe boss has taken on a key role with the port owners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Lewis, the Duke of Edinburgh and Clemence Cheng at the Port of Felixstowe back in the early 2000s Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Chris Lewis, the Duke of Edinburgh and Clemence Cheng at the Port of Felixstowe back in the early 2000s Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Chris Lewis has been appointed chief executive of Hutchison Ports UK, effective from November 1, 2020.

The port stalwart started his career in the sector at Felixstowe in 1983 and stayed with the company until 2010, rising to the role of chief executive in 2006.

You may also want to watch:

In a message to employees, Clemence Cheng, executive director at the Chinese-owned group, welcomed his appointment.

MORE – New Anglia LEP chair steps down following successful stint

“Over the past 10 years Chris has held MD/CEO positions at Southampton and London Gateway, and has a proven track record in delivering high levels of productivity and customer service using a teamwork approach,” said Mr Cheng.

“Chris will report to me in my capacity as managing director and division head of Hutchison Ports Europe and will strengthen my management team, allowing me to spend more time to focus on other division and group matters, including our expansion in Abu Qir, Egypt and Quebec, Canada.

“I have no doubt Chris will have all your support and please join me in wishing him every success.”