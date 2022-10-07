News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Exciting' new homeware store opens in town centre

Published: 11:29 AM October 7, 2022
A new homeware store has launched in the heart of Ipswich, with all proceeds supporting local homelessness. - Credit: Dolly Carter

A new homeware store has launched in the heart of Ipswich, with all proceeds supporting local homelessness.

Local charity Emmaus Suffolk has opened a new store promising quality contemporary and vintage second-hand furniture and home goods.

Open from Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, the store is located on Dogs Head Street in the former site of Wahoo Skate & Surf.

Emmaus Suffolk's retail manager Gill Dibben said: "We're really excited to open this new store. We have such a wide range of styles of homeware, there really is something for everyone.

"We love the Ipswich community and it's great to see how supportive everyone has already been of our new venture!"

The new Dogs Head Street store is the charity's fourth shop in Ipswich, joining their locations in Sailmakers shopping centre, The Dales and the community shop and café at the Royal Oak.

All proceeds go to Emmaus Suffolk's work supporting vulnerable, socially isolated people and those at risk of homelessness.

