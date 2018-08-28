Tinnitus affects around 10% of people

Leading experts from the world of tinnitus and hearing loss are to speak at an event being held this February at Ipswich.

Local hearing care specialists, The Hearing Care Centre has organised a series of presentations and an exhibition designed to educate the public about what tinnitus and hearing loss are, how they affect us, possible solutions to help and where researchers are in their quest to find way to relieve the symptoms of tinnitus.

The event is being held to mark Tinnitus Awareness Week (February 4-10 2019), which is organised annually by the British Tinnitus Association. Tinnitus is a condition where noises are heard when there is no external source, usually in the ears or in the head. This affects around 10% of the UK population and research has shown that a high proportion of tinnitus sufferers also experience hearing loss.

The Tinnitus and Hearing Care Show is free to attend and will take place on Thursday February 7 2019 (9am-1.00pm) at Fynn Valley Terrace, just outside Ipswich.

Headlining the event will be one of the UK’s leading experts on tinnitus Professor David Baguley of Nottingham University. He has co-authored over 150 research papers and has received many awards for his work, including twice having received the British Tinnitus Association’s Shapiro Research Prize.

The event will also feature talks from David Stockdale, chief executive of the British Tinnitus Association, and The Hearing Care Centre’s managing director and lead audiologist Karen Finch. Guests will have the opportunity to ask the experts any questions they may have at regular Q&A intervals between each talk.

Karen Finch said: “I’m delighted to have been able to put this event together for the people of Suffolk. Tinnitus and hearing loss affect so many people but there is still reluctance for people to seek professional help. We are very grateful to have secured the time of specialists in this field so that the public can come and find out valuable information without the pressure of going into a clinic room.”

Although free to attend, spaces are limited and must be booked in advance. Call The Hearing Care Centre on 01473 230330 or visit www.hearingcarecentre.co.uk/tinnitus to secure a place.