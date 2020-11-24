Leading haulage operators secure port site

West Bank Terminal at the Port of Ipswich, which is owned by ABP

Road hauliers Express Freight Services has leased a 1.34 acre compound at the Port of Ipswich.

The firm has struck a deal with port owners Associated British Ports (ABP) for secure vehicle storage and office space at West Bank Terminal.

ABP undertook a range of works, including re-surfacing the yard, line painting and installed new security fencing in order to prepare for the arrival of its tenant.

Andrew Baxter, Managing Director at Express Freight Services, said the firm was “pleased” to have secured a new lease at the terminal.

ABP Wales and short sea ports director Andrew Harston said: “We are delighted to announce this new lease with Express Freight Services who are a leading road transport services provider in the area.

“We look forward to continuing to provide the well-connected, secure space they need to support their business.”

The ports’ West Bank has more than 30 acres of secure open storage space used for port-related warehousing, logistics and office accommodation.