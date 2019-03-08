Take a sneak peak at Ipswich Town's Christmas shop

Ipswich town football club have a pop up shop in the town hall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The FA Cup is back in Ipswich - at the Ipswich Town exhibition and pop-up Christmas shop inside the Town Hall until Christmas Eve.

Town fans can have their photograph taken with the replica of the famous trophy, which was famously displayed by Bobby Robson, Mick Mills and the Town legends on the Town Hall balcony following the victory over Arsenal at Wembley in 1978 - and pick up a gift for fellow supporters.

The ITFC Town Hall Celebrations experience and pop-up store features a showcase of historical artefacts, (some of which have never been displayed to the public) with digital content and memorabili, as well as a range of gift options.

The mini exhibition curated by the Ipswich Town FC Heritage Society, covers the celebrations of the 1962 league title, the 1978 FA Cup success, Blues lifting the UEFA Cup in 1981 and Town's return to the Premiership following the 2000 First Division Play-Offs at Wembley.

There are activities for young Blues fans including the chance to write a letter to their favourite player, a chance to design their own Town kit, and a height chart to see how they compare to current Blues players, including the 6ft 9in Tomas Holy.

Alongside the exhibition, the ITFC seasonal pop-up store is open for business, with a range of Christmas gifts from soft toys to hats and scarves and, replica kit.

Operating times for the pop-up experience are 10am - 4.45pm Monday through to Saturday, with late night shopping dates and Sunday trading throughout December also on the agenda until Christmas Eve.