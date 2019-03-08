Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Don't be duped by these free holiday scams on social media

PUBLISHED: 15:47 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 29 April 2019

Both of these Facebook posts are fake, Trading Standards officials have warned Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Both of these Facebook posts are fake, Trading Standards officials have warned Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Trading Standards

Suffolk scam detectors are warning Facebook users to watch out for fake offers of free holidays.

Trading Standards officials have alerted users of the social media site to scam notifications promising giveaways in return for shares or comments.

Fake breaks already detected include too-good-to-be-true offers from pages masquerading as legitimate companies like First Choice and TUI.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Trading Standards said: “These images have been going viral on Facebook.

“Both Facebook posts are fake, and have nothing to do with First Choice or TUI. And, needless to say, there is also no free holiday to Tenerife for four on offer or to the Maldives following a break up.”

Real pages are denoted by a blue verification tick on Facebook.

Fake promotions or competitions typically urge users to engage by sharing and commenting to win, or click a link to claim a prize.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis's parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa trying – and failing – to pronounce 'Ipswich'

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa hit a stumbling block when discussing Ipswich this afternoon Picture: PA WIRE/RICHARD SELLERS

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Video WATCH: Can you donate food to these newborn kittens?

Pat Kettle has had an influx of kittens in the fast few weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated Elderly passengers freed from car after crash on Ipswich road

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis’s parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa trying – and failing – to pronounce ‘Ipswich’

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa hit a stumbling block when discussing Ipswich this afternoon Picture: PA WIRE/RICHARD SELLERS

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

WATCH: Can you donate food to these newborn kittens?

Pat Kettle has had an influx of kittens in the fast few weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Don’t be duped by these free holiday scams on social media

Both of these Facebook posts are fake, Trading Standards officials have warned Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Tavis’s parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ipswich School’s vision for Anglesea Heights revealed

A new Year 6 prep class is being created, and lessons will be in the former Anglesea Heights care home building Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHY LTD

North Stander: ‘I’m genuinely worried about how we’ll do in League One’

Town fans at Bramall Lane. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

East Anglia’s dandy highwayman is the stuff of dreams

Geir Madland (Dick Turpin) threatens Quinn Richards (Thomas Easter) while Hayley Evenet (Lady Elizabeth Temperance Fox) tries to stage a rescue in the touring play The Honest Gentleman Photo: David Hannington
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists