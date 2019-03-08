Don't be duped by these free holiday scams on social media

Both of these Facebook posts are fake, Trading Standards officials have warned Picture: TRADING STANDARDS Trading Standards

Suffolk scam detectors are warning Facebook users to watch out for fake offers of free holidays.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trading Standards officials have alerted users of the social media site to scam notifications promising giveaways in return for shares or comments.

Fake breaks already detected include too-good-to-be-true offers from pages masquerading as legitimate companies like First Choice and TUI.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Trading Standards said: “These images have been going viral on Facebook.

“Both Facebook posts are fake, and have nothing to do with First Choice or TUI. And, needless to say, there is also no free holiday to Tenerife for four on offer – or to the Maldives following a break up.”

Real pages are denoted by a blue verification tick on Facebook.

Fake promotions or competitions typically urge users to engage by sharing and commenting to win, or click a link to claim a prize.