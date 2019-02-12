Video

Fancy running a former Wetherspoon pub?

The Golden Lion Hotel, Cornhill, Ipswich Archant

New tenants are being sought for The Golden Lion Hotel bar and restaurant, next to the Cornhill in the heart of Ipswich.

Commercial agent Trevor Harris, who is seeking a tenant for the Golden Lion Hotel, at the Cornhill Picture: DAVID VINCENT Commercial agent Trevor Harris, who is seeking a tenant for the Golden Lion Hotel, at the Cornhill Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The historic building – most recently a Wetherspoon pub and still with some furniture in place, beer pumps and fittings on the bar – and now ready for a new operator to move in.

Commercial agent Trevor Harris said: “This is a great location, right next to the recently refurbished Cornhill, and it is just waiting for a new operator. It is ideal for a creative operator.

“It is a freehouse, which is a big attraction, and it has an outside area for al fresco dining and to enjoy the summer sunshine.

“It offers substantial trading accommodation.

“Wetherspoons have surrendered the lease and the landlords have instructed me to let it.

“It is a great opportunity for an independent operator, being free of any tie.”

The Golden Lion has around 5,000sqft of trading and other space, he said, plus cellar and stores, and a manager’s flat.

The main central bar and seating areas offers 120 covers. The Golden Lion is available on a new 20 year lease, he added.

More details area available from Harris Commercial Surveyors.