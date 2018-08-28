Ipswich firm provides logistics software for new rail freight facility in Yorkshire

Logistics software created by an Ipswich firm is being used at a new ‘intermodal’ rail freight facility.

iPort, a logistics hub based at Doncaster, and one of the UK’s most advanced multimodal logistics parks, is using Fargo’s container and yard management CYMAN software and TOPS (Transport Order Planning System) for all its terminal operations.

Fargo boss Steve Collins said they were “delighted” to be working at a such a cutting-edge facility.

Andy Wishart, operations manager for iPort Rail, said: “Fargo Systems is well known throughout the industry for its ability to innovate and for the vast operational knowledge of its team of consultants.

“As a new facility with a newly established team, we not only valued their product expertise, but also their extensive knowledge of industry practice in helping to define our processes.

“What sets Fargo apart is the fact that they become an integral part of your business and they have the ability to be both reactive to, and mindful of, your business procedures.

“Their systems are easy to use and highly flexible, which is why Fargo were the natural choice for us when looking for a management solution for our terminal operations.”

The two systems provide complete visibility of the supply chain and making it possible to plan both road and rail arrivals and departures. All back-office functions are also managed by CYMAN, which has integration to their accounts system, maximising terminal operational efficiency.

Formed in 2002, Fargo Systems provides logistics software to the container haulage industry.